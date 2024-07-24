"We always ask the jury, 'would you invest in this?'": a day in the life of Adam Ryan, head of the Pentawards

I have a lot of experience across various different industries including fashion, design, branding, marketing and events. This first started when studying Graphic Design at London College of Printing before pursuing a career as a fashion designer and creative consultant for several international brands including Westfields, Diesel, Kurt Geiger, and Lexus.

My first ever professional job was for BAFTA, and in 2010, I founded Essex Fashion Week with my twin brother Simon. This grew to be one of the biggest fashion weeks in the UK and was featured in the TV series The Only Way is Essex.

I was then made Head of Brand at luxury jewellery company Tresor Paris where I worked for three years. In 2016, I worked as Creative Director for global YouTube stars the F2 Freestylers, who partner with Adidas.

Full circle to Pentawards! Where I joined in February of 2017 as project manager and was then promoted to head of Pentawards in 2019.