Sagmeister & Walsh are naked again [definitely NSFW]

In a news story posted on the Sagmeister and Walsh website, Jessica Walsh says:

"We have a brand new website with freshly photographed work, a real blog, and tons of new content. The website design is responsive and scales down fluidly to mobile devices. We kept the live stream camera from the old website, with an upgraded webcam and a freshly white painted studio. A big thanks to Emil Olsson and Liam Crean for developing our new site. Lorenzo Fanton for the new work photography. Mario De Armas for the work videos.

"To celebrate, we’ll be wearing our spacesuits and drinking champagne all day. Hope you enjoy browsing the new website and watching us work on the new webcam.

"Check back daily throughout this week as we do random performances for the webcam: you might catch us working naked, dancing, or sleeping."

