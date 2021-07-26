The best headsets for PS5 and PS4 consoles

Looking for the best headsets for PS5 or PS4 is a smart idea. Great games deserve great audio gear, and perhaps your current headset isn't up to your exacting standard. Our list consists of many class-leading options to pick your replacement headset from, whether you're looking for something with wires or without, and whatever your budget may be. And the good news is that while the console is still tricky to find in stock, you can at least take your pick of compatible headsets right now.

A good new headset will enable you to immerse yourself in the audio of your games, particularly if you're playing on PS5 where you can take advantage of the console's 3D audio system. Their included microphones are also hugely beneficial for multiplayer games, where communication with your teammates is the key to victory.

Of course the PS4 and PS5 do more than just play games. With Spotify, Netflix and many other streaming apps available, a good headset will benefit your music-listening, TV show and movie-watching experiences too.

The best headsets for PS5 and PS4s

(Image credit: Steelseries)

01. Steelseries Arctis 7P The best headset for PS5 Driver size: 40mm | Battery life: 24 hours | Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless/USB/3.5mm audio | Microphone style: Retractable boom Prime £159.99 View at Amazon £159.99 View at argos.co.uk Comfortable to wear Strong battery life Tuned primarily for games

If you want the best for your PS5, then your first port of call should be Steelseries' Arctis 7P, the PlayStation-focussed version of its Arctis 7 headset. Its black or white designs not only blends in well with the PS5's casing, but also make the headset super comfy. Steelseries has done a good job of laying out the controls, of which there are plenty, helping you make adjustments quickly.

This may not be a headset to buy if you're a fan of music or video content via your console, as the sound doesn't seem tuned for anything aside from games. It's perhaps a little too expensive for some as well, but that's easily fixed by picking it up on sale.

(Image credit: Steelseries)

You won't find better headset performance for cheaper than the Arctis 1 from Steelseries. Plugging the headset in means you never have to worry about battery life, but if the lack of wireless connectivity bothers you, then you can spend a bit more to get the wireless version of the same headset. However no matter which version you pick, you'll still get a cheap-feeling headset that can sound uneven in some circumstances. It's hard to be too annoyed at these given the price though.

(Image credit: HyperX)

03. HyperX Cloud Flight S The best wireless gaming headset for PS5/4 with wireless charging Driver size: 50mm | Battery life: 30 hours | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless | Microphone style: Detachable boom Prime £131.41 View at Amazon Prime £178.53 View at Amazon Unique wireless charging option Customisable integrated controls No wired connection option

HyperX wants you do go even more wireless with the Cloud Flight S, the only headset around that you can charge wirelessly by placing the left earcup on a charging pad. We also enjoy the four customizable buttons on the headset which allow for a tailored user experience.

The wireless charging can be finicky sometimes, which may have you reaching for a charging cable in frustration. Despite the fact you can plug the Cloud Flight S into a USB port. you cannot use it for wired audio at all, which is an unfortunate limitation.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's own headset offering for the PS5 works perfectly with the console's 3D audio technology, and is designed to blend in with the colors and angles of the console. Plus it's surprisingly cheap too, making it a strong default choice.

There are some unfortunate limitations however. The battery life isn't on par with the other entries on this list, for example. What's worse are the controls, which are cramped together on the left earcup and can be confusing to navigate when you're trying to concentrate on your game.

(Image credit: HyperX)

Another cheap wired option, the HyperX Cloud Stinger live up to their name by offering a compact and lightweight design for gamers who don't want to be weighed down or limited by battery life while playing. The microphone, although fixed to the headset, sounds excellent too, and is easily muted by moving the boom upwards. But as you'd expect from a cheaper headset, the materials don't feel as nice as more expensive rivals. Another downside is you only control the volume from the headset itself, and only via an imprecise slider.

(Image credit: Astro)

Astro's entry-level headset might trick you into thinking it's much more expensive. The materials don't feel that cheap given the price, plus the removable cable means you aren't stuck if it gets worn out. Plus the microphone's audio quality is top notch. They're very bassy though, which while making explosions and bombastic soundtracks sound good, won't suit all game and music types you may want to play. A more universal problem is their small size, that could make this headset uncomfortable to wear for some users, particularly if you're playing for a while.

(Image credit: Astro)

07. Astro A20 Gen 2 The best headset for owners of multiple consoles Driver size: 40mm | Battery life: 20 hours | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless | Microphone style: Swivelling boom Check Amazon Can work with Xbox Great build quality Switching consoles is fiddly Difficult to fit

Astro sells the A20's PlayStation and Xbox adapters separately, so you can buy the PS4/PS5-compatible version of this headset and get it to work with Xbox consoles and PC for just a little extra. You'll have to deal with a few complications as you swap your headset back and forth, but the fact it can do this at all is still excellent.

Beyond that headlining feature, it also produces a great sound, is made out of high quality materials and offers decent battery life. The only other thing to watch out for is comfort, since the earcups don't swivel. It may take some time to get used to how they sit on your head during gameplay.

(Image credit: Steelseries)

If you're serious about gaming sound quality, then SteelSeries has the headset for you. If you've got money to burn, then this wired headset features a DAC (digital-analog converter) that brings out the best in your games, movies and music.

Since it's a wired connection, you're tethered to your seat while you play. The cables may even be a bit too short if you're sitting on a couch rather than at a desk. Perhaps this is a small price to pay for beautiful audio though.

(Image credit: Razer)

You'll quickly feel at home wearing the Blackshark V2 thanks to its luxuriously padded headband and memory foam earcups. Even better, Razer throws in a USB sound card for extra customization, something you can't use on Xbox consoles.

The unfortunate thing is that without customization, you're not going to get the best sound out of this headset. Portability is also an issue, not just because of the wired connection but also because of the bulky design that can't be folded and doesn't use swivelling earcups.

