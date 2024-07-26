Hilarious Gran Turismo 7 bug farts cars into orbit

Something has gone wildly wrong with Sony's flagship racing simulation, a new patch released for Gran Turismo 7 sends cars randomly soaring into the sky, with little parping exhaust trails into the clouds. It's not what usually happens on PlayStation 5 games.

The bizarre spectacle of watching intricately modelled, prestigious cars leap into the sky in Gran Turismo 7, a game renowned for its realism and attention to detail, is gathering viewers online, many of whom find it hilarious.

Long awaited update 1.49 was released to deliver a smoother experience with improved physics, and instead overclocks the game's simulated gravity, sending cars soaring. It's a reminder that making games is an art, and one small change or tweak can have unknown consequences. Indeed, in my recent interview with indie developer Anna Hollinrake she revealed a similar effect happened when she toyed with Unreal Engine 5's settings, resulting in a new game design idea.

But also, no matter how meticulously modelled a game is, sometimes the best fun comes from unintended accidents and right now GT7's fanbase are loving the sky-bound fun. Though I expect die hard Gran Turismo 7 players will be bored of this nonsense very soon.

Enjoy the silliness below until Sony fixes the issue.

Houston, we have a problem 😂😂😂#Gt7 #GranTurismo7 #Ps5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/rZGmTDnbBVJuly 25, 2024

New Gran Turismo update is fun. pic.twitter.com/fNTi0wtfeTJuly 25, 2024

I am doing the Gran Turismo physics update right?#granturismo #gt7 pic.twitter.com/tCxpVd2g1lJuly 25, 2024