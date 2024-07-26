Hilarious Gran Turismo 7 bug farts cars into orbit

The latest update is a car crash, but fans love it anyway.

Gran Turismo 7 physics patch; cars
(Image credit: SCEE)

Something has gone wildly wrong with Sony's flagship racing simulation, a new patch released for Gran Turismo 7 sends cars randomly soaring into the sky, with little parping exhaust trails into the clouds. It's not what usually happens on PlayStation 5 games.

The bizarre spectacle of watching intricately modelled, prestigious cars leap into the sky in Gran Turismo 7, a game renowned for its realism and attention to detail, is gathering viewers online, many of whom find it hilarious.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

