The best iPad Pro keyboard in October 2022

The best iPad Pro keyboard will not only provide a solid level of protection for your iPad Pro, but deliver a quality typing experience. Your iPad Pro keyboard needs will depend on how you use the device, but, rest assured, there's an option here to suit all needs and every budget.
Apple released its new iPad Pro 2022 this week, the overall dimensions of which are the same as its predecessor, so all of the listed options below will suit the new device. There are plenty of options when it comes to what the best iPad Pro keyboard, and we've got a range of options when it comes to material, cost and connectivity type. If you want a more detailed breakdown of how we test our products, check out how we test and review here.
If you're looking for some other add-ons to spruce up your beloved Apple tablet, why not have a look at our round up of the best iPad accessories. Not sure the iPad Pro is the right tablet for you? Don't miss our iPad generations article, for details of every model currently available.
If you're wanting the full laptop experience with your keyboard, then the Brydge 12.9 MAX+ is the perfect pick for you. This beautiful keyboard snaps on and off your iPad with ease, and feature a massive trackpad so there's no need for a mouse when using it. The aluminium keyboard has a beautiful Apple-style finish so will compliment the tablet's aesthetic. The backlit keys are fully adjustable and with up to three months of battery life, we honestly can't sing this keyboard's praises enough!
When buying Apple products, the company's own accessories will always be a safe bet. And the best iPad Pro keyboards are no exception, with the Apple Magic keyboard still one of the best money can buy. It easily attaches to your tablet magnetically, so it's quick to pop on and off during use.
The "floating" design of the stand is sleek and simple, so if you're not a fan of bulky cases this is perfect for you. The one main downside of this design is the lack of side protection, which might be a deal-breaker for some. Details above are for the 11-inch iPad Pro, but you can also get a Magic Keyboard to fit the12.9-inch tablet (see best prices below).
This great option from Logitech offers a lightweight and detachable backlit keyboard perfect for creatives on the go. The backlit keys have 16 different levels of brightness that will auto-adjust based on the environment around you. It has a flexible kickstand that offers users 2 different viewing angles, and the detachable keyboard means you don't have to remove the whole case if you just want to use the iPad in tablet mode. It even comes in two different colours: grey and sand. Overall, this is a great all-in-one option for those looking for a keyboard, a stand and a case!
The Logitech K480 is a fantastic wireless keyboard option for those with a smaller budget. Averaging at around $40/£40, it's one of the cheapest choices in this guide by far but still works great as a top pick for the best iPad Pro keyboard. The K480 connects to your devices via Bluetooth, and a unique feature of this keyboard is that it includes a multi-device button so you can easily switch between up to three connected devices. It's important to note the unique rounded keys aren't backlit and it doesn't have a trackpad, but for the price tag we can't really complain!
Adjustable stand with multiple viewing angles? Laptop-style keys? A protective cover? the ZAGG Pro Keys keyboard has it all! It's pretty similar to Apple's own iPad smart keyboard, but with a lesser price tag we definitely thought it worth adding to this list. This versatile case includes rubberized edges, corner bumpers, buttons covers and a durable polycarbonate build which gives it great drop protection and makes it more durable than some of the other options on the list. The detachable keyboard has backlit keys, and this case is a great option as it has specific space to store your Apple pencil if you're a creative. Winner!
