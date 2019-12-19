Smart keyboards for iPad: The top deals right now

Looking for a smart keyboard for your iPad Pro, iPad or iPad Air? We've got everything you need to know right here, including all the best prices right now. If you know what you want, scroll straight down to our price widgets to see the best price in your area. If you're still a bit confused about Apple's Smart Keyboard for iPad options, read on as we tackle all the big questions...

While you're here, you might also want to explore our guide to the best iPad accessories, or if you don't have an iPad yet, cast your eye over the best iPad deals.

What is a Smart Keyboard and how does it work?

Apple's Smart Keyboards are keypads that attach to the iPad and enable users to type as they would on a regular keyboard instead of using the on-screen version included in the tablet software.

There are three different Smart Keyboards for iPad: the Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro (12.9-inch and 11-inch versions), the Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air. The latter can also be used with certain iPad Pros.

Smart Keyboards attach to your iPad magnetically, and feature clever tech that means there's no need to faff around with switches, wires or pairing to make it work. There's a Smart Connector on the back that transfers both power and data between the iPad and Keyboard. That means you can just snap on the keyboard and start typing. When you remove it, the on-screen keypad will automatically appear again. Similarly, there's no need to actively charge it.

Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Apple) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Apple) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Apple) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Apple) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Apple)

Compatible with: 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation) or 11-inch iPad Pro

The Smart Keyboard Folio is a keyboard and a case all in one. It attaches magnetically to the back of your iPad Pro, and provides protection for the back and front of the tablet when you're not using it. When you want to do some typing you can simply unfold the case to use the keyboard.

The clever design can be folded to prop the iPad Pro up while you're writing – and you can choose from two different angles. It's all nice and slim and streamlined when closed, and the iPad will automatically wake up when you open the Folio. Handy.

Check out the best price for a Smart Keyboard Folio for the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch below.

Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Apple) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Apple)

Compatible with: iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch

The Smart Keyboard for iPad and iPad Air is similar to the Folio version for iPad Pro. It connects to your iPad magnetically and charges automatically via the Smart Connector. Your iPad senses it connected so there's no need for any further pairing, and when not in use it can be folded over the screen to act as a protective, lightweight cover.

Simply choose the one to match the model of iPad you have. Take a look at the best prices in the widgets below.

Read more: