The 200 best design moments in our lifetime - part 2

Back in 1995 the first issue of Computer Arts was launched, and 17 years and 199 issues later the team compiled what they believe to be 200 of the best design moments within our lifetime.

In no particular order here are numbers from 51-100...

51. Peepshow Collective

Formed in 2000 by some University of Brighton graduates including Miles Donovan, Peepshow Collective discovers a new way of collaborating by sharing clients, jobs and ideas fluidly. In addition to numerous gallery shows and plentiful illustration pieces for newspapers and magazines, members produce a fantastic range of moving image work for clients and events like onedotzero.

52. Brushes for iPad artists

Anyone who thought the iPad would provide just a means of reading digital newspapers is proven wrong with the Brushes app. First appearing on the iPhone in 2009, Jorge Colombo uses it to create a cover for The New Yorker. Later, David Hockney uses the iPad version to digitally paint Yorkshire landscapes, commenting on how easy it is to select different colours.

53. Mother wins in the noughties

Cunning and humorous, Mother's 2001 campaign promoting the affordable art site Britart.com wins a Black Pencil in Ambient Advertising from the D&AD, but is scolded by the outdoor advertising industry. The creative agency had attached its posters to lamp posts, railings, slabs of pavement and junction boxes all over London, pretending to sell them as pieces of art.

54. The rising star Jessica Walsh

Striking, colourful and unexpected, Jessica Walsh's design work often features sculpted 3D body parts, crazy handmade objects and bold compositions. It's postmodern, yet clean and direct. Unsurprisingly, after graduating in 2008 she's named an ADC Young Gun, works with Sagmeister Inc and Pentagram, and designs two Computer Arts covers in later years.

55. Robots in disguise

Affordable professional 3D software becomes within reach with the release of 3ds Max 4 in 2003, and back in the days when magazines sported cover CDs we brought you the demo version. Meanwhile, Studio Liddell impresses with its retro robot 3D design skills, creating our cover image for issue 57 in May 2001.

56. I wonder what she'll do next?

That's what people ask after being blown away by Canadian designer Marian Bantjes' I Wonder in 2010. The stunning book explores typography, patterns and imagery with a series of articles woven into the very intricate fabric of the designs.

57. The Quark killer

When Steve Jobs reveals that Adobe is working on a "Quark killer" in 1999, the announcement seems to be a killer blow for the DTP software in itself. Jobs helps demonstrate the software with Apple. Ironically, Quark had attempted to buy Adobe in 1998. What happened next? See number 114.

58. The Tate Modern identity

Inspiring designers and artists everywhere, the newest in the Tate family of galleries opens in 2000, in London's former Bankside power station. Wolff Olins designs the gallery's identity with an out-of-focus text logo as the centrepiece.

59. The end of print

Coming from the world of skateboards and dirty type, David Carson is one of the most influential designers of the era. The End of Print in 1995 is first among his four books exploring type, graphics and imagery. The former teacher founds his studio the same year.

60. Dressing up Creative Suite 3

Adobe's Creative Suite receives an environmentally friendly makeover in 2007 when IDEO comes up with a sustainable packaging solution using a minimalist design and lo-fi materials. It idea is hailed as beautiful, though it's still greener to download the software.

61. Walter Stern for Massive Attack

Focusing on an unborn child in the womb, Walter Stern's 1998 video for Massive Attack's 'Teardrop' wins Best Video at the MTV Europe awards and is nominated for a Brit and D&AD award.

62. Adhemas Batista in Computer Arts

With his 2003 book Brasil Inspired, Nando Costa leads a new wave of Brazilian creatives to prominence, and one of the most colourful among them is Adhemas Batista. As a rising star he writes a letter to Computer Arts, which is printed in issue 127. Like so many of our collaborators, his career goes stellar. He's perhaps best known for his work with the footwear brand Havaianas, and since relocating to Los Angeles he's worked on The Coke Side of Life campaign and has produced astounding imagery for Absolut.

63. BAFTA goes interactive

In 1998, the British Academy of Film and Television gives interactive developers the chance to win its much coveted golden mask trophies. In 2003, games split away, forming their own awards ceremony.

64. Hunt for Stig

Rod Hunt has not only made a name for himself with his best-selling illustrated Where's Stig books, he has also been fighting the cause of British illustrators for years. This is recognised in 2009, when the Association of Illustrators calls for him to become its chairman.

65. WYSIWYG for web

In the late 1990s, Macromedia can do no wrong, with products like Flash solving the problem of low bandwidth for web animation, and the brilliant first edition of Dreamweaver in 1997 enabling designers to create new websites as though they were using DTP software. Almost.

66. Hyland at Pentagram

After joining Pentagram in 1998, Angus Hyland does outstanding work for some of its clients. But perhaps his biggest impact in design is made through his solo publishing endeavours. His books Pen and Mouse and Hand to Eye both explore contemporary illustration, while c/id looks at branding work in the arts, and Symbols deconstructs logo design. He is consultant creative director for Laurence King, too.

67. Design trio found Studio Output in UK

The dynamic team of Dan Moore, Rob Coke and Ian Hambleton found Studio Output in 2002, setting up offices in both London and Nottingham. With a clear and colourful style, and a willingness to tackle new challenges in any media, the fledgling company quickly finds itself working on an array of high-impact projects with clients including Sony, the BBC, Ministry of Sound and more.

68. Youngest Black Pencil winner

The Queen always appears on one side of British coins, but the other side is another matter. When the Royal Mint asks the public to design Britain's coins in 2009, Matt Dent of Gwynedd in Wales wins the competition. Each of the smaller value coins has an element of the UK coat of arms on it, while the £1 coin displays the entire shield. He picks up a Black Pencil at the D&AD awards the following year and has gone on to create a £2 coin commemorating the bicentenary of the birth of Dickens.

69. Trevor Jackson's optical illusions

The imagery on the Soulwax album covers – using fine black-and-white patterns, simple geometric shapes and type – might create optical illusions when you look at them, but Trevor Jackson's design skills are in fact very much of this world. In 2004 the work is rewarded with a D&AD Silver Pencil and a Tokyo Type Directors Club award.

70. Young Guns shoots to success

The Art Directors Club Young Guns awards highlight the skills of young designers across many disciplines. Since 1996, winners include Stefan Sagmeister, Jonathan Notaro, Deanne Cheuk and regular Computer Arts contributor Alex Trochut.

71. Miles Newlyn and Unilever's iconic logo

Working with Wolff Olins in 2007, identity design specialist Miles Newlyn develops a new logo for Unilever, a giant global brand made up of many constituent parts. The logo they design is a 'U' made up of many constituent parts - 26, to be precise - including a fish, bird, hand, bee, flowers, leaves and so on. Newlyn regards his design as humanist, and all the shapes he uses are organic, natural elements that people can easily relate to. He also creates powerful work for Sky, Tate and more.

72. Jarvis' Martin

While James Jarvis doesn't consider himself to be a character artist per se, his work in this area inspires a generation of young designers. His first vinyl toy is Martin - a skateboarder he creates in 1998 for the clothing label Silas. Martin is followed by several series of The In-Crowd characters (punk rockers, wrestlers, zombies and so on), Vortigern's Machine, King Ken and more.

73. Hotel Fox opens in 2005

Volkswagen's Copenhagen hotel is all about individuality in visual culture. It has 61 unique rooms decorated by 21 different creative studios including the likes of Container Plus, Genevieve Gauckler, Hort and more. Room rates start at under £60 per night.

74. D&AD's 2009 annual - a unique team

There's something special about the D&AD Annual for 2009. As in previous years, it includes the black and yellow pencil work, as well as around 700 other in-book pieces. However, the design is the result of a unique collaboration between Peter Saville and recent design graduate Luke Sanders. On the cover is a hexagon split into coloured sections of different sizes - an infographic reflecting the areas in which D&AD works. Inside there are fold-out covers for each section, making it seem like there are four books within the annual itself.

75. Research Studios and the BBC

Neville Brody and his team at Research Studios help the BBC bring a consistent look and feel to its huge websites at www.bbc.co.uk and www.bbc.com between 2010- 2011. The Global Visual Language project looks at page layouts and story structuring, typography, photos, graphic icons and colourways. It's a massive challenge, considering the scale of the site and its content.

76. Things I Have Learned In My Life So Far

Stefan Sagmeister has always brought his personality to bear in his work. Maxims generated by Sagmeister's own experiences are at the heart of his 2009 book, which is printed in 15 sections. It comes in a box with shapes die-cut out of an image of his face, so that it always looks different, depending on which book section is on top when stored.

77. Non-Format and Varoom

2006-2009: The Association of Illustrators see Varoom, its members' magazine, boom in popularity. Each issue becomes a collector's item thanks to the design work of Non-Format, which collaborates with the AOI on its production. Kjell Ekhorn and Jon Forss choose striking, conceptual imagery and massively chunky type, making the magazine a designer's dream.

78. Illustration? It's child's play

When Computer Arts Specials invites The Designers Republic to create a front cover for its 2002 issue on illustration, the Sheffield studio decides to poke some fun at all the artists who had become over-reliant on the Live Trace tool. tDR makes a dot-to-dot drawing outlining a picture of a baby. And it's right: flat vector silhouettes were ubiquitous even then.

79. D&AD's New Blood exhibition

To complement its work in design education, Design and Art Direction (D&AD) launches its annual New Blood awards in 1999. At a giant exhibition, the best graduates from around the globe come to share their work in graphic design, digital media, advertising, illustration and more. Frequently it leads to jobs. The identity is created by David Gamble, designer of the first Guinness website in 1994, and co-founder of Saint@RKCR.

80. The 2012 Olympics logo furore

If nothing else, the Wolff Olins logo for the 2012 London Olympics draws huge attention to the games a full five years before they are due to start, with tabloid newspapers campaigning to have it changed. At Adobe Live in London in 2007, Neville Brody points out that it resembles Bart Simpson receiving fellatio from Lisa (thankfully Matt Groening is not going to sue). However some say it's before its time and, indeed, a lot of fresh new work has since emerged using bright colours and chunky forms.

81. Computer Arts celebrates 100 issues

After nine years on the newsstand celebrating new digital techniques and creative styles, and having been localised in several languages for overseas markets, we celebrate our 100th issue in September 2004 with an edgy, abstract chiaroscuro front cover illustration by Kalle Everland.

82. Lift-off for Neasden Control Centre

A new current rises in 1999 carrying imagery away from clinical vectors towards a grungier, eclectic and low-brow look. Some of the first to scuff that shoe are Stephen Smith and Marcus Diamond of Neasden Control Centre, with work for The Big Issue and MTV.

83. From comics to graphic design

With a background in publishing his own small-press comics projects, Rian Hughes discovers the Mac and is soon designing type – including Judgement for 2000AD. In 1996 he wins a BDA Gold Award for his work with MTV and today runs the Device foundry.

84. Gold lettering, Ginger Monkey

Some of the most sumptuous illuminated lettering and patterned border work you'll ever see are created by Bristol-based designer Tom Lane - aka Ginger Monkey - for Heston Blumenthal's cookery tome Heston's Fantastical Feasts in 2010.

85. Flash in the Billabong

Since founding Juxt Interactive in 1998, Todd Purgason has worked tirelessly to make his company the go-to shop for digital design. One of its outstanding achievements is the Billabong website in 2001, pushing Flash 5 and Generator to their limits.

86. Computer Arts Live

Some of the best creatives in the industry join us in London and Manchester for our first live event in 1999, including Brendan Dawes, Double Negative, Studio Lidell and Rushes. Future years see us host Designers Republic, Stylorouge and The Mill.

87. DGV releases Los Logos

Die Gestalten Verlag initially starts as a design house in 1990 but finds a rich vein in book publishing years later, releasing an array of innovative, comprehensive design titles. In 2002, Los Logos begins a series of indispensable logo-porn titles edited by Robert Klanten.

88. Remember Director?

2000: Video, animation, text, imagery, interactivity - Macromedia Director 8 does it all and is even touted as an online design tool back when hardly anyone had broadband. Version 11.5, now owned by Adobe, is still available for the diehards, though not marketed.

89. iStock stacks 'em high

Love them or loath them, online stock libraries have been a game changer in publishing. iStockphoto starts selling contributors' work in 2000 in return for micropayments each time an item is purchased.

90. Landor for BP

The bright new sunflower logo that Ogilvy and Landor create for BP in 2001 is imbued with optimism for a sustainable future. With green fringes and a 'Beyond Petroleum' tagline, the identity is at the vanguard of environmentally aware branding. Deepwater Horizon will later pump millions of barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico, tarnishing the brand.

91. Burgerman X Puma X Size?

Doodling attractively can take you to the top, as world-renowned illustrator Jon Burgerman proves in 2007. His artwork looks bespoke even when it's mass produced, and shoes like those created with Puma and Size? also have the added appeal of being limited edition.

92. Moross designs for Samsung

With the London Olympics coming up, one of the main sponsors Samsung asks the hugely popular young designer Kate Moross to come up with a logo they can use for the games. The company wants something bright, colourful, inclusive and, of course, on-brand. She obliges in late 2011.

93. The Fabric identity

London nightspot Fabric turns to Intro for its visual identity in 2000. Deconstructing the motif seen in a houndstooth woven pattern, the agency comes up with a logo that has stood the test of time, outlasting most of the bands whose music was played on the club's opening night.

94. Hillman Curtis Inc redesigns Yahoo!

The new media designer Hillman Curtis comes to prominence as a Flash creative and a best-selling author with Flash Web Design. He gives Yahoo! a massive make-over between 2004 and 2006, and also becomes a film-maker and commercial director both on and offline.

95. Music and the Brits

Where do you start when asked to rebrand the Brits? Manchester-based Studio Music begins with the award itself, coming up with a classically sculpted trophy in 2010 to riff on in the identity design itself, and asks various designers to customise it for some innovative promo concepts too.

96. Computer Arts specials

Before CA Collection and CA projects, we publish Computer Arts specials in 2004, which contains in-depth tutorials and creative projects. For issue 41, Derek Lea flexes his considerable Photoshop talents to merge the human face into an architectural design.

97. Comic Sans Pro

Although it's released on 1 April, 2011, Comic Sans Pro is no joke. Monotype releases an updated version of the typeface originally designed by Vincent Connare for Microsoft. For the reboot, Terrance Weinzierl rises to the challenge. Bam.

98. Valle and the New York Times

The New York Times is one of the world's most famous papers, and in 2008 Montreal-based creative Julien Valle turns to that very medium to create his stunning video idents for the publication. Cut-out letters and coloured strips peel up and down in this impressive piece of motion branding.

99. Eddie Opara joins Pentagram

Having founded his own studio, Map, in 2005, the talented British designer Eddie Opara is hired in October 2010 by New York's Pentagram offices. His sharp skills in environmental graphics and ability to visualise digital data give a whole new dimension to the leading design consultancy.

100. The Pixies revisited

British design legend Vaughan Oliver - known for his work with British record label 4aD - returns to working with the Pixies as though it is his spiritual home in 2009. He oversees the design of The Pixies: Minotaur Limited Edition, a visual and tactile experience for fans of the band.

Part 1: 1-50 | Part 2: 51-100 | Part 3: 101-150 | Part 4: 151-200