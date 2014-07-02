Basic shapes turn beautiful in these colourful illustrations

Jackkrit Anantakul's illustrative work is far from a dog's dinner

More often than not, less is more. When it comes to executing a creative project, too much frill can take away its meaning and message. Bangkok based artist Jackkrit Anantakul uses simple basic shapes and turns them into beautiful works of illustrative art.

"After establishing an offbeat studio in Bangkok called Design Reform Council; I then went on to become a senior art director at YouWorkForThem - a multi-awarded company based in the US and Bangkok," he explains.

"Now with a studio of my own, I'm able to implement the belief that design should always be focused on the key message, and that good work works by itself." That's certainly the case here, with his simplistic yet wholly unique approach to illustration.

