CA Inspiration - 13 February

By () Graphic design  

Today's 10 pieces of top design inspiration are standing by, with Jim McCauley keeping an eye on them

We had a little tweak to the site the other day which makes these galleries about 30 percent easier for me to sort out. Which is all well and good, but it's nothing compared to the more substantial thing that's on the way in a week or two, which is going to make the galleries a lot better. I'll show you when it's ready; in the meantime, send things in for tomorrow! Via, naturally, Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Theresa Rowe - Portal Encantado

 

Theresa Rowe - Portal Encantado - via Abigail Daker

Verbals Picks - Shapes Poster

Ben Newman - Cat in the Hat - via Sara

James Webber - Stoked

Aled Lewis - Toy Stories

Aled Lewis - Toy Stories - via Rob Carney

Daniel Gies - What To Do With CO2 - via Sara

Zim and Zou - Back to Basics

Zim and Zou - Back to Basics - via James Thomson

Tiger Tea - Monkey Wrapping Paper

Ciara Phelan - Guardian Reading Covers

Ciara Phelan - Guardian Reading Covers - via ShowcaseCA

Will Aslett - Let's

