CA Inspiration - 25 October

By () Graphic design  

Our latest helping of excellent things, brought to you in association with our Twitter followers

It's a slightly synchronistic inspiration blog today; two heart-related illustrations from Mr Biscuit and Lindsey Spinks, plus two lots of Rubik's Cube. One's a print by Ben Davies, the other's a video that I came across that just had to go with it. Amazing what people can do with Lego and a smartphone. What do you say we do this again tomorrow? Usual rules: send us a link via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it brilliantly easy.

James Mellers - This Man's Life

James Mellers -

This Man's Life

- via

Mark McCartney

Mr Biscuit - From The Heart

Mr Biscuit

-

From The Heart

Lenancker Romain - Untitled

Lenancker Romain

-

Untitled

Passion Pictures - Red Bull Music Academy World Tour - via

Andy Martin

Million Dollar Design - Metro Zilvermeeuw

Million Dollar Design

-

Metro Zilvermeeuw

Lindsey Spinks - Look After Your Heart

Lindsey Spinks

-

Look After Your Heart

Sam Gilbey - Call of Duty Elite

Sam Gilbey

-

Call of Duty Elite

- via

Ben And Fi

Mikey Please - Seven Legs - via

Oliver Sin

Grid London - The Takeaway Box

Grid London

-

The Takeaway Box

Nidia Dias - Hej D

Nidia Dias

-

Hej D

Ben Davies - Rubik's

Ben Davies

-

Rubik's

ARMflix - CubeStormer II - via

Notcot

Ian O'Phelan - Phyllis Navidad

Ian O'Phelan

-

Phyllis Navidad

Marcelo Schultz - Born to Shine

Marcelo Schultz

-

Born to Shine

