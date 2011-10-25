CA Inspiration - 25 October

It's a slightly synchronistic inspiration blog today; two heart-related illustrations from Mr Biscuit and Lindsey Spinks, plus two lots of Rubik's Cube. One's a print by Ben Davies, the other's a video that I came across that just had to go with it. Amazing what people can do with Lego and a smartphone. What do you say we do this again tomorrow? Usual rules: send us a link via Twitter, and here's a handy link to make it brilliantly easy.

James Mellers -

This Man's Life

- via

Mark McCartney

Mr Biscuit

-

From The Heart

Lenancker Romain

-

Untitled

Passion Pictures - Red Bull Music Academy World Tour - via

Andy Martin

Million Dollar Design

-

Metro Zilvermeeuw

Lindsey Spinks

-

Look After Your Heart

Sam Gilbey

-

Call of Duty Elite

- via

Ben And Fi

Mikey Please - Seven Legs - via

Oliver Sin

Grid London

-

The Takeaway Box

Nidia Dias

-

Hej D

Ben Davies

-

Rubik's

ARMflix - CubeStormer II - via

Notcot

Ian O'Phelan

-

Phyllis Navidad

Marcelo Schultz

-

Born to Shine