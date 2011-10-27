CA Inspiration - 27 October

Exciting times at the inspiration desk! I've started getting submissions turning up at my personal Twitter account! Which is jolly enterprising on one hand; on the other, it gets a bit confusing for me, especially since my preferred method of tracking what's been submitted is to Favourite stuff from the CA account. So you're probably better off going through the official channels: send things to us via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Vectorthirtythree - 16 Pixel Retouch



Martin Millar - Abstract 02



Lauren Morse - Jeff & Birds



Lucy Joy - Feeling Blue



W. Scott Forbes - A Good Wife - Trailer - via Oliver Sin



Kevin Devroo - Laid Back



Mikito Ozeki - Cut out - via Monkeys vs Robots



Scott Duffey - Dressed For Battle



Anthony Atkinson - Aviary Bay - via Tilly



Cure Studio - Whistles Brand Values



Paul Boardman - Dead Formats



Pete Harrison - Eagle Awards 2011 - via Meiklejohn



Izaiza - Untitled