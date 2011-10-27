CA Inspiration - 27 October

Exciting times at the inspiration desk! I've started getting submissions turning up at my personal Twitter account! Which is jolly enterprising on one hand; on the other, it gets a bit confusing for me, especially since my preferred method of tracking what's been submitted is to Favourite stuff from the CA account. So you're probably better off going through the official channels: send things to us via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Vectorthirtythree - 16 Pixel Retouch
W. Scott Forbes - A Good Wife - Trailer - via Oliver Sin
Mikito Ozeki - Cut out - via Monkeys vs Robots
Scott Duffey - Dressed For Battle
Anthony Atkinson - Aviary Bay - via Tilly
Cure Studio - Whistles Brand Values
Pete Harrison - Eagle Awards 2011 - via Meiklejohn