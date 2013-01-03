Computer Arts Presents: The Freelance Handbook

The Freelance Handbook is your definitive guide to being your own boss. Whether you’re thinking about taking the plunge or you're a seasoned freelance pro, The Freelance Handbook brings you 116 pages of essential tips, industry insight and practical advice for solo success. From setting your rates and managing your time to getting noticed, winning work and more, The Freelance Handbook brings you everything you need to succeed as a freelance creative. Chapters include:

Go it alone

Win more clients

Work smarter

Manage your money

Be more business savvy

Promote yourself

Well-being

Essential resources

The Freelance Handbook has sold out in print but you can still buy an e-book edition using the Computer Arts app on Apple Newsstand. It's free to download the app itself - click here if you're in the US, and here if you're in the UK.