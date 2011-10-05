Computer Arts Projects - Create & Sell

No doubt you’ve dreamt of creating your own range of products: putting your stylistic stamp on merchandise without the constraints of a client brief, and ultimately getting the cash in your own back pocket when you sell it. This issue is dedicated to that exciting, liberating and rewarding process.



In other news, we have a rather big announcement to make: the ever-popular topic of character design is coming up next, and that’ll be followed by the last ever issue of Computer Arts Projects. We’ve spent the last few months developing an even better way to tackle the in-depth content that you’ve come to know and love, and in CAP’s place will be a bigger, better, even sexier title: Computer Arts Collection.



With 226 stunning pages every eight weeks, it’s the definitive guide to the core creative topics that no pro designer can do without: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising. Packed with insight and inspiration, it includes in-depth reports on the latest trends and movements, extended interviews with iconic designers, and in-depth explorations of leading commercial projects.



At its core is a ground-breaking 48- page project, guest-edited by a different world-renowned design studio every issue, detailing their creative process from the initial idea, through development, and into production – including 45 minutes of exclusive, behind-the-scenes video. We’re very excited about it. The first issue goes on sale on 8 December in the UK, and you can pre-order the whole set now.

IN THE MAG

Project one: Selling your art



Successful print selling

Perhaps the easiest way to make more money from your design skills is to create art prints and start selling them online



Design and produce a letterpress print

Using the old school letterpress printing technique is an ideal way to give an image unique qualities. Graham Jones explains



Creating a repeat pattern

Hannah Davies shows you how to design a repeat pattern to use on any merchandise





Project two: The rag trade



Get it down to a tee

Bake, Yema Yema, Nokturnal and other designers share what they’ve learned after setting up their own garment brands



Create a T-shirt illustration

Chris Parks of Pale Horse Design guides you through the creation of a T-shirt graphic



Essential rag trade tips

Dozens of pieces of advice from streetwear designers who’ve been there, done that and – literally – got the t-shirt



Design a custom snapback baseball cap

Getting your logo designs embroidered on a cap is tricky business. AnyForty shows you how to achieve the perfect cap design





Project three: Making merchandise



Interview: Donna Wilson

This award-winning Scottish designer set up independently and launched her own designer range of unique items



Designer challenge

Three designers were challenged to create their own masquerade mask



Design a wooden iPhone case

Step-by-step guide to getting your artwork laser etched on a product





Project four: Set up shop



The art of selling

What’s the best way to reach your customers? We explore the various online and retail options



Design a Big Cartel shop

We show you how to use a theme and give your Big Cartel shop a unique look





Regulars



Behind the scenes

POGO explain the key steps in the making of our cover image



Big question

If you could design any product, what would it be?



Showcase

A whole range of wonderful products created and sold by graphic designers