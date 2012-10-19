Fotolia TEN: winners unveiled

The image library Fotolia has announced the winners of its image manipulation competition TEN, and congratulations go out to the Polish creative Sebastian Powszuk who took the main prize for his artwork in the Travel category (above). There were also winners in nine further categories including Street Art, Abstract, Lifestyle, Money and more.

Powszuk's work will be used in a Fotolia advertising campaign, and he's also the new owner of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Master Collection, a Wacom Intuos5 Touch M, a 100 download per month subscription to Fotolia, 1000 Tuto credits and he has a free PVC print order he can use at Amkashop.

Work by Abstract winner Ashly Curay

The other winners include:

Street Art: Davide Brusa

Food: Xavier Koubi

Lifestyle: Sebastian Valenzuela

Abstract: Ashly Curay

Money: Gb Webs

Business: Maksim Lopez

Family: Bertille Graphiste

Mobile: Aleksei Kostyuk

Drinks: Rudy Cardot

Each of them has won an Intuos5 Touch M, 25 downloads a month from Fotolia, 100 credits at Tuto and a bag from Amkashop.

Street Art themed winner by Davide Brusa

These winners were chosen by Fotolia's panel of judges, but there were also four awards for people whose work was most popular according to the competition's Facebook following. They were Renata Ramos, Fabien Mathe aka Warendt, Van Walko and Jean-franois Fohrer.