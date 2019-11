Lots on today! Not enough to warrant a postponement of the inspiration gallery, but enough that I'll have to keep the intro short. So, here we are; let's do it again tomorrow. Join in the fun via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Jillian Abramson - IBM Smarter Commerce - via Sara



Phil McNeill - Bike Component print



Craig Minchington and Zoe Veness - Hera



Adam Martin - Light



Lewk Wilmshurst - The Great Apes no. 6 - via Atlas



Olivia Studio - 2012 Reel



Jes Hunt - Yak Girl



Steven Bonner - New Ways To Kill Your Mother



Sebastin Andaur - Faith



Eva-Lis Nugent - A Checkered Love Story