September issue of Computer Arts on sale now

The latest issue of world-leading creative design magazine Computer Arts, 213, goes on sale today - and it's a must-read!

For starters, the lead feature explains how to transform an open brief into your best-ever design work with expert advice from some of the globe’s leading creatives.

Also this month, discover the new minimalism in a special report by design writer and curator Emily King. She surveys the development of minimalist design since the 1990s, and questions where it can go next. Plus be inspired by the planet's finest packaging designs, in an industry-focus special.

Freelance revolution

And that's not all! Heard of 'love banking'? According to The Freelancers Union's Sara Horowicz, it’s an approach that could revolutionise your freelance practice. She explains all inside the issue. You'll also get to hear from Ogilvy Shanghai and ex-D&AD chief Graham Fink, who reveal why Chinese advertising is about to take centre stage in the industry.

Elsewhere it’s a Catalonian special, with the talented Marta Cerdà discussing why a nomadic mindset can pay dividends in your design work, and Alex Trochut delving behind the scenes on his recent luminous poster series.

The Computer Arts team also bring you the latest industry happenings from world-class events like Siggraph, as well as the best new design, illustration and motion work from the global creative scene.

