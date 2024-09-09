LEON’s latest marketing ploy is making me cringe

We’re not falling for fake ‘leaks’ anymore.

LEON sign
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creating unique and memorable ad campaigns is no easy task in the internet age, but some online marketing trends are just an instant flop. I regret to inform you that the latest offender is none other than fast food chain LEON, which is guilty of one of my biggest marketing pet peeves to date – fake 'leaked' emails.

From static billboard advertising to large-scale interactive campaigns, marketing is a fluid and unpredictable world that requires innovation to stand out from the crowd. Among recent trends, the accidental email 'leak' trick comes across as a cheap and disingenuous tactic that lures in audiences through deception – appropriating candid human error to soullessly flog the latest products.

LEON marketing 'leaked' email chain
(Image credit: LEON)

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

