Why the creator economy is a profound threat to advertising agencies

Is there another path for creative advertising?

(Image credit: Socially Powerful)

Creative advertising can’t continue as it is. From Arthur Sadoun to Rory Sutherland, the business luminaries of creative are questioning the potential for future growth of advertising agencies in their present form. Yet another year of continuing lay-offs and stagnant growth amongst creative shops suggest a sector that is reaching a crunch point.

Many have bemoaned the long-ago split between media specialists and creatives as a fault line that has prevented creative agencies from fully embracing the growth of digital marketing. Little of the great creative work produced by agencies for traditional media (including the best adverts of all time), such as TV, seems to translate into the performance marketing or social space. This is extraordinary given that next year it’s predicted that around 80% of all advertising spend will go to digital.

Majid Bahi
Global CEO, Socially Powerful

Majid is CEO of global social-first marketing agency Socially Powerful. With a passion for innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, Majid embarked on a journey to establish the agency from scratch, building its diverse capabilities from strategy and planning to creative execution.

