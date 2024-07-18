Forget Amazon Prime Day, the official Cricut sale has the same deals and more

The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to an end, which means several big Cricut deals may finish. But that's not the bad news that it might sound like, because Cricut's own official "Christmas in July" sale continues for the rest of the week, and it's matching or beating all of the offers at Amazon.

There's $80 off Cricut Maker 3 and $50 off the new compact and portable Cricut Joy Xtra. And if you want materials and tools to help you get started, there are tons of Cricut bundle deals. We've reviewed and tested almost every Cricut machine, so check out guide to the best Cricut machines if you need help choosing which is the right one for you. In the meantime, here's my pick of the best Cricut sale deals.

Cricut Maker 3 Essentials bundle + 1 month Cricut Access: $726 $399 at Cricut

Save $327: You can buy the superb Cricut Maker 3 cutting machine alone for $429 $349, but for just $50 more you can get this ideal introductory bundle deal, which includes the basic tool kit along with a mix of materials to experiment with and a month's subscription to Cricut Access, which is great for getting started. The Cricut Maker 3 is faster and quieter than the original Maker, and the Smart Materials are fantastic as they enable you to cut without a mat.

Cricut Joy Extra: $199 $149 at Cricut

Save $50: Released in October last year, the Cricut Joy Xtra is a new compact cutting machine. It builds on the concept of the original Cricut Joy with its compact portability, but it's slightly larger, allowing cutting and printing on materials up to 8.5 inches rather than 5.5 inches. Its size makes it ideal for taking on the road, and it's great for projects like cards, paper gifts and tags.

See below for more of the best Cricut sale deals in your region.