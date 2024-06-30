How to get hired by a major studio

What to keep in mind when applying to big names like Activision or Pixar according to concept artist Airi Pan.

Airi Pan artwork
The characters in this massive piece are fishing for stars to tie in with the theme of LightBox Expo 2023, which was light itself. (Image credit: Airi Pan)

When Airi Pan takes on a job she has a mission: to be an asset to her clients. With a résumé including work for the likes of Activision, Netflix and Pixar, she knows how to deliver. We caught up with the Blizzard concept artist to learn more about how she’s honed her skills, tips for keeping motivated, and why Downton Abbey is her secret weapon.

If you're kickstarting your art career, check out our picks for the best drawing tablets and best sketchbooks for artists. For more inspiration, you can also take a lot at our collection of drawing tutorials to brush up on your creative skills.

Airi Pan
Airi Pan
Senior Concept Artist

Airi Pan is a concept designer and illustrator for games, animation, film, and more. Outside of that she loves sketching, painting, and all things art.