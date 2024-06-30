How to get hired by a major studio

The characters in this massive piece are fishing for stars to tie in with the theme of LightBox Expo 2023, which was light itself.

When Airi Pan takes on a job she has a mission: to be an asset to her clients. With a résumé including work for the likes of Activision, Netflix and Pixar, she knows how to deliver. We caught up with the Blizzard concept artist to learn more about how she’s honed her skills, tips for keeping motivated, and why Downton Abbey is her secret weapon.

01. Don't give in to self doubt (Image: © Airi Pan) The biggest killer is self-doubt. I’ve seen so many artists who have great portfolios self-sabotage as they’ve convinced themselves they’ll never get hired. Walk into that interview like you’re a professional, even if you’ve never freelanced a day in your life. It doesn’t matter if it’s a multi-million dollar studio; you’re dealing with human beings, the same as you.

02. Use your portfolio to your advantage (Image: © Airi Pan) Your portfolio is your golden ticket. Tailor it to the gig you want; show them you’re the missing piece in their creative puzzle. I once told an art director that I liked painting when they were actually looking for a line work artist, and the interview was basically already decided from that moment.

03. Get networking (Image: © Airi Pan) Don’t neglect networking. Attend events, mingle, and show your art. Most people’s first gigs come from a connection. My first job came from a friend I made at an anime convention. You never know!

04. Be a nice human (Image: © Airi Pan) Lastly, don’t forget that they’re hiring a person, not a robot. If they vibe with your artwork, the next thing they’ll be looking at is you! So always be a respectful, decent human being.

