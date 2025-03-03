"AI is a reflection of human creativity": a day in the life of Kae Neskovic

Features
By
published

Superside's executive creative director discusses the future of AI in design.

Kae Neskovic headshot
(Image credit: Kae Neskovic)

Kae Neskovic is the executive creative director at Superside, a creative service combining human creativity with AI innovation to evolve the world of design. As an extension of in-house creativity, Superside has worked with global clients like Amazon, Meta, and Google, led by Kae's extensive experience in the industry.

With a passion for branding and creative leadership, Kae advocates for underrepresented voices in the industry, championing more inclusive and diverse perspectives in decision-making. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Kae to discuss her favourite creative tools, the future of AI and how the industry should develop for a fairer future for all.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Superside AI branding
“AI is merely a mechanism”: how Superside built a human-led AI brand
AI trends predictions 2025
How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech
AI letters among scrambled letters
"The design community has turned a corner”: Monotype on the rise of AI in the creative industries
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Image representing AI
Creatives are more optimistic about AI, Monotype research shows
Graphic design careers
“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?
Latest in Creative Careers
Kae Neskovic headshot
"AI is a reflection of human creativity": a day in the life of Kae Neskovic
Graphic design careers
“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?
Pete Gibbons headshot
"We’ve been making video for social since before social was a thing": a day in the life of Pete Gibbons
The unicorn art featured on the cover of ImagineFX issue 250.
Celebrate 250 issues of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art.
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
Homepage of portfolio by Colin Moy
8 expert tips for creating a killer design portfolio
Latest in Features
Kae Neskovic headshot
"AI is a reflection of human creativity": a day in the life of Kae Neskovic
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Wheel Wold developer interview; a person rides a bike down a trial in a colourful breezy cartoon world
How Wheel World's massive rolling landscapes were made possible with Houdini
The M4 Mac mini on a desk.
6 reasons not to overlook the Mac mini
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of animator Jason Chan P.L.
Nike&#039;s trainer that comes apart
4 trends in sustainable design, and how you can adopt them