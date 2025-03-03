A lot of my day revolves around working closely with my team. Being part of a fully remote company, we rely on constant communication to keep everything running smoothly. This can take the form of one-on-one meetings, team catch-ups, creative workshops, or brainstorming sessions. I know meetings often get a bad rap, but I’m a fan when they’re done right. They’re an opportunity to foster creativity and alignment, especially in a remote environment.

That said, the challenge is finding time for deep creative work amidst the flurry of calls and check-ins. For me, it’s about creating space in my schedule where I can focus. I’ve found that stepping away from my desk – whether it’s swimming or running during lunch – does wonders for my creativity. Some of my best ideas come when I’m not actively trying to find them.

My role also involves thinking about how we can continue to elevate our creative processes in this remote-first setting. How do we keep the team energized? How do we foster collaboration across time zones? These questions shape a lot of my day-to-day decisions.