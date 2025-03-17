"The 9 to 5 work routine was draining my creativity”: a day in the life of Tina Touli

Features
By published

The award-winning designer, artist and creative director discusses her work with the Pentawards and the value of celebrating small wins.

Tina Touli headshot
(Image credit: Tina Touli)

Tina Touli is an award-winning designer, artist and creative director at the centre of some of the industry's most exciting and innovative projects. Working with clients such as The New Yorker, Tate, LinkedIn and Adobe, Tina's diverse skillset has seen her working in a range of creative disciplines from bold typography, branding, graphics and animation.

Working at the convergence of tactile and physical, Tina takes a unique approach to design, balancing functionality and aesthetics to create her distinctive style. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Tina to discuss her recent work with the Pentawards, her role as an educator and the golden career advice she'd give her younger self.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cecilia Bjare headshot
"Creativity thrives on curiosity": a day in the life of Cecilia Bjare
Augustinas Paukšte waving out of a window
"I tried to be a human orchestra": a day in the life of creative director Augustinas Paukšte
woman showing a younger woman something on a drawing tablet
What do you wish you'd known as a beginner graphic designer? - We asked the experts
Graphic design careers
“Graphic designers are not magicians”: is the industry getting too demanding?
Stefan Falconer headshot
"I’m creatively greedy": a day in the life of mixed media artist Stefan Falconer
Promo for Future Cards with the tagline &quot;Leave the busywork to the machines&quot;
What makes good designers great? Stand out from the crowd with these 9 expert tips
Latest in Creative Careers
Tina Touli headshot
"The 9 to 5 work routine was draining my creativity”: a day in the life of Tina Touli
A section of the cover of ImagineFX 251
Check out some masterful manga with issue 251 of ImagineFX