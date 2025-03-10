Funnily enough, andstudio was my early career. I’ve never gone to a job interview or worked as an employee. Straight after university, together with Domas we founded andstudio. The idea had been brewing during my internship days. At the time, the market was saturated with advertising agencies, where designers were simply making something beautiful rather than actually creating something. This didn’t sit right with me. Meanwhile, specialized branding agencies abroad were popping up, and that became my inspiration.

Starting a business young comes with its share of naivety, boundless energy, and low expectations, which can be surprisingly liberating. We started with small gigs –designing flyers for local clubs. Payment often included free entry to the parties, where we’d scout for potential clients. One memorable moment was when we heard that a client for whom we were making a desk calendar, wasn’t satisfied with their rebrand that was carried out by some other branding agency. With a mix of audacity and confidence, we stepped in to offer our take, and that boldness shaped our early trajectory.