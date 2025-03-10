"I tried to be a human orchestra": a day in the life of creative director Augustinas Paukšte

Features
By
published

Andstudio's co-founder discusses Nordic design, the value of experience and his podcast, Sauna Radio.

Augustinas Paukšte waving out of a window
(Image credit: Augustinas Paukšte)

Augustinas Paukšte is co-founder and creative director of andstudio, a design collective motivated to "make brand and digital relevant beyond the aesthetics." Working with global brands like IKEA, NordVPN, and Puma, andstudio has earned a number of prestigious awards such as the European Design Award, Brand Impact Award and ADC*E.

As an entrepreneur and creative Augustinas has a passion for bringing unconventional ideas to life, led by the belief that creativity extends beyond the work itself. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Augustinas to discuss the influence of Nordic design, the value of immersing yourself in a creative environment and his podcast, Sauna Radio.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

