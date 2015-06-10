New talent: Plymouth College of Art summer show 2015

The show will run from June 10th – June 17th

Plymouth College of Art's summer show kicks off on June 10th, with a huge range of graphic design, 3D, illustration and photography talent on offer. The college's Jake May put together 10 of the best projects on show throughout the season, picking some of the most innovative and original designs from the soon-to-be-graduates.

Sumi is a contemporary visual fashion brand

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Design

BA (Hons) Graphic Design Project: Sumi

Sumi showcases a culmination of Sue's artistic, commercial and professional competences. The creative challenge was to launch a conceptual and predominantly visual fashion brand from concept to completion. She has combined digital image making with handcrafted print material, this project included the production and art direction of a professional photo-shoot.

Sue champions a co-existence of print and digital where neither is superior; she combines the immediacy of the web with the tactile experience of print, aiming to stimulate new ways to engage across online and physical worlds. She generates ideas by blending techniques in moving image, photography, typography, printmaking, laser-cutting and digital design.

The project combines generative art, photography and sound visualisation

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Design

BA (Hons) Graphic Design Project: Unseen

Tatsu Ishikawa is a graphic designer and photographer from Saitama, Japan. Tatsu is drawn to the simple and primitive aspects of graphic design with the philosophy of having an idea, making something, selling it. Passionate about displaying his image-making and branding skills, he has interests in how these relate with fashion, music, and culture.

Tatsu's final major project combines his interests and technical abilities, incorporating generative art, photography, sound visualisation, sound production, and graphic design in the conceptual branding and promotion of an imagined electronic music event, 'UNSEEN'. Lissajous curves sit literally centre stage, created using a synthesizer and an analogue oscilloscope, captured using both digital and film cameras; some manipulated, others clean.

Micah's work may be traditional but it's in no way unoriginal

Course: BA (Hons) Illustration

BA (Hons) Illustration Project: A Fright of Ghosts

Micah Shaw is an illustrator and comic book artist based in the UK who hopes to tell a story within her illustrations. Her visual language is inspired by her life, humour and a side order of imagination. The main medium she uses is a mix of traditional pen, pencil and paper then digitally rendering them on Photoshop or Illustrator.

This projects aims to shed new light on old family heirlooms

Course: BA (Hons) Photography

BA (Hons) Photography Project: Afterwards, there will be ghosts

This current body of work uses artefacts and images from the artists' family albums, of which she is now the guardian. Her relationship now being with images and items left behind. She asks, "How can that be experienced conceptually, what does it mean to be in and out of 'relationship'?"

Working with relationship and family memory, using artefacts and photographs, to experience the sensation of the 'familiar', to find the relationships she once shared. Through this project she has tried to realise and experience what has actually occurred, from one shift to the next, moment after moment, how time and circumstances affect the outcome, and how that outcome is fleeting.

05. Rachel Woods

This hand-drawn style makes STELLA a stand-out project

Course: BA (Hons) Game Arts

BA (Hons) Game Arts Project: STELLA

Abe's Oddysee meets Mark of the Ninja; STELLA is a 2D stealth based game with a twist of horror. The player takes the role of Stella, a monkey-like creature breaking free of the laboratory and releasing other imprisoned creatures along the way. An Edward Gorey inspired, hand produced art style gives the game a unique look using a blend of traditional and digital, painterly textures and drawings.

STELLA raises awareness for pharmaceutical testing and vivisection. Engaging and fun to play whilst also promoting compassion for animals and encouraging receptive players to consider the impact of their lifestyles and shopping choices.

