Topics

February 2012 (#224)

By () Web design  

Happy new year, everybody! To kick things off for 2012 we explain how you can improve your sites with web fonts and reveal the pros and cons of the top providers

Ryan Carson also explains how to launch a web startup from scratch and there's a special feature on all the new design methodologies. Which is the best way to organise your design process: Waterfall, Agile or Lean? Plus, there are all these goodies:

  • HTML5 video: how to use the latest spec features
  • Rotate objects 360º in JavaScript, CSS and HTML5
  • Create great, scalable newsletters in Fireworks
  • Build a responsive site with Umbraco
  • Create a URL shortener in Ruby
  • Andy Rutledge talks client contracts
See more Web design articles

Related articles