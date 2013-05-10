15 CSS tutorials - learn the basics and a few new tricks

Learning CSS can be a daunting task. Whether you're an absolute beginner or learning the ropes, it's always important to get the best advice and instruction that you can.

There's plenty of that in our huge list of CSS and JavaScript tutorials. However, sometimes it's easier to see what's happening with CSS markup than reading about it, so we've collected these 15 top CSS video tutorials to keep you going.

From quick introduction videos to tracking 3D text and CSS sprites, there's plenty to learn!

01. A CSS introduction

If you're new to CSS, don't fret. This tutorial here answers some common questions - "What is CSS?", "How do we start using it?" - and it also includes some basics to get you started.

02. Creating your first web page

Bucky of video tutorial site The New Boston is already hugely popular on YouTube with his extensive array of 'Learn CSS' videos. This one is perfect for beginners, and there are plenty more as you progress in your CSS training.

03. Centering: CSS for beginners

This video demonstrates how to use CSS to horizontally centre HTML elements. This tutorial is based on XHTML 1.0 and CSS 2.1, and is a great starting point for any CSS beginner.

04. Basic page design

Online learning company Lynda is a great resource for CSS training. This tutorial overview discusses different web site design workflow concepts including creating web site mockups and using type treatments.

05. Create a simple navigation bar

It's important to get the basics of CSS down before you head off into the abyss. A navigation bar is just as important as the look and feel of your site, so make sure you pay attention to this video tutorial.

