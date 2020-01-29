Best Buy flash sale: Grab some cheap creative kit in this TODAY ONLY event

(Image credit: Best Buy)

If you live in the US and are in the market for some new creative gear, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is running an epic one-day sale, with a ton of designer-specific goodies getting a mega price-drop.

The event includes some incredible savings on everything from Apple Airpods and over-ear Bose headphones, to powerful laptops and 4K TVs. So if you've been holding out on getting some of the best-selling tech, now's the time to buy. But you'll need to be quick, these offers are valid for just 24 hours, with the flash sale ending tonight at 11:59pm (CT).

Below is our pick of the top Best Buy deals, but for the full list of discounted items (which includes air fryers, washers and dryers and security camera systems) head on over on to Best Buy website.

Dell Inspiron | 15.6 " | i5 | 256GB SSD: Was $599.99 now $399.99

Save $200: This mega deal takes this powerful Dell laptop down to less than $400! Armed with an Intel Core i5 processor, this quality laptop can run multiple applications with ease.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Headphones II: Was $349.99 now $269.99

Save $85: If you've been on the hunt for some quality new over-ear headphones, you won't find much better than these Bose wireless, noise-cancelling cans. And at this price, they're an absolute steal!

LG 70" Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: Was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: This epic deal sees this 70-inch LG TV reduced to less than $600. And if that wasn't a good enough deal on it's own, you'll also get Apple Music free for four months with this purchase. Bargain.

