5 iconic Barbie dolls inspired by celebrities

Across the decades we've seen countless celebs immortalised in Barbie form. We've come a long way since the first Barbie doll was created back in 1959, and since then we've seen a diverse array of famous faces join the ranks, from sports stars to royalty.

From the timeless Barbie logo to its diverse array of iconic dolls (special shoutout to Magic Earring Ken), Mattel has built an empire of uplifting and empowering products that push the boundaries of imagination. Below are just a handful of our favourite dolls inspired by legendary celebrities from past to present.

01. Aaliyah

One of Mattel's most recent additions to its Barbie lineup is Aaliyah, created as part of its Barbie Music Collector Series. As a '90s R&B icon, Aaliyah undoubtedly deserves a spot in the Barbie Hall of Fame, and what better way to commemorate her than on her birthday? The doll has already proved hugely popular, with preorders selling out before its official launch on 26 January 2025.

Working alongside the singer's brother Rashad Haughton, the Mattel team created a badass Barbie in Aaliyah's image complete with a full leather look inspired by her One in a Million music video. "My sister would be ecstatic to see her legacy celebrated this way, empowering fans to dream big and believe they can be anything that their hearts desire,” Rashad told the Hollywood Reporter.

02. Margot Robbie

It wouldn't be a Barbie roundup without Barbie herself, Miss Margot Robbie. Inspired by her iconic cowgirl look in the 2023 Barbie movie, the all-pink western-inspired getup embodies classic Barbie doll vibes. With flowing blonde hair and contrast stitching, embroidery and star embellishments on her outfit, Mattel proves it designs with immaculate attention to detail.

03. Naomi Osaka

Mattel's Barbie collections aren't just about style and beauty, they're also made to inspire younger generations. As part of Mattel's Barbie Role Models collection, a custom Naomi Osaka doll was created to celebrate her triumphant tennis career. As the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam and the first Asian player to hold the No.1 ranking in singles, Naomi's on-court success and off-court activism make her a truly inspirational figure.

Complete with a Nike-branded Tennis dress and a recreation of her Yonex tennis racket, the doll is much more than a toy – an inspirational celebration of success and dedication. "Girls need more role models like Naomi, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning. Actually seeing that they can makes all the difference," Mattel writes.

04. Marilyn Monroe

In 1997 Mattel released a Barbie doll inspired by the original blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe. Styled after her flowing white dress in the film 'The Seven Year Itch', the doll was made as part of Mattel's Hollywood Legends Collection. Twenty-eight years on the doll is now a coveted collector's item, immortalising a timeless era of vintage glamour.

Since the initial Marilyn-inspired doll launched Mattel has gone on to produce six dolls inspired by the starlet, each with their own unique outfits and inspirations. The most recent addition was created in 2009 as part of Mattel's Blonde Ambition Collection, celebrating legendary blondes from across the decades.

05. William and Kate Middleton

It's not just singers and starlets that get the Barbie treatment. To commemorate the first anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Mattel created a custom William and Kate doll set. Close attention to detail was paid in creating the dolls, as seen with Kate's painted-on dimples and the couple's matching wedding bands.

For more Barbie news check out why Mattel's Blind Barbie design really matters. If you're after some creative inspiration take a look at how Mattel pulled off a rebrand for the ages with the Barbie Movie.