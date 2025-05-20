A quarter of a century into the new millennium and debate has been raging in the office over who is the most influential creative of the last 25 years. With names like Steve Jobs, JK Rowling and Taylor Swift being batted back and forth, we ended the conversation no less decided than when we began. So we decided to ask you for your thoughts.

Of course, it's hard to separate the person from the creative or cultural influence, so there are some names that provoke a strong reaction because of their personal views, or erratic behaviour. But we're looking at this from a purely creative point of view. Is it someone who has crossed creative industries from fashion to music to film and beyond? Or perhaps one of the tech founders of the modern age who created the platforms we use to share or intake our creativity? It's a complex discussion – and we want you to weigh in.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre/TAS23 via Getty Images)

Share in the comments below who you think has had the biggest creative influence of the last 25 years and we'll use your thoughts to inspire a definitive piece that, hopefully gives the crown to someone completely deserving.

Simply sign up below then comment the name of your winner, plus your reasons for picking them.