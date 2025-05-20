Who is the most influential creative of the last 25 years? Help us settle the debate
Comment your pick and we'll use it to shape our decision.
A quarter of a century into the new millennium and debate has been raging in the office over who is the most influential creative of the last 25 years. With names like Steve Jobs, JK Rowling and Taylor Swift being batted back and forth, we ended the conversation no less decided than when we began. So we decided to ask you for your thoughts.
Of course, it's hard to separate the person from the creative or cultural influence, so there are some names that provoke a strong reaction because of their personal views, or erratic behaviour. But we're looking at this from a purely creative point of view. Is it someone who has crossed creative industries from fashion to music to film and beyond? Or perhaps one of the tech founders of the modern age who created the platforms we use to share or intake our creativity? It's a complex discussion – and we want you to weigh in.
Share in the comments below who you think has had the biggest creative influence of the last 25 years and we'll use your thoughts to inspire a definitive piece that, hopefully gives the crown to someone completely deserving.
Simply sign up below then comment the name of your winner, plus your reasons for picking them.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2022. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.