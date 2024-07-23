Why Mattel's Blind Barbie design really matters

She's more than just empty inclusivity.

Blind Fashionista Barbie doll
(Image credit: Mattel)

In a huge leap for representation, Mattel has released the first blind Barbie Fashionista doll. With a focus on inclusive design with a playful Barbie twist, the new doll is a symbol of Mattel's continuous efforts to expand its world of imagination, ensuring that every child feels that they belong in a Barbie world.

Last year's Barbie movie kickstarted a cultural phenomenon that launched one of the best rebrands in years, but it seems that Mattel isn't set to slow down anytime soon. I'll admit that initially, I was anxious to see how Mattel would navigate creating a Barbie design that sensitively reflected blindness, yet the final result is a consciously considered doll design that truly feels like a positive step towards a more diverse future.

