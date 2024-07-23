Why Mattel's Blind Barbie design really matters

In a huge leap for representation, Mattel has released the first blind Barbie Fashionista doll. With a focus on inclusive design with a playful Barbie twist, the new doll is a symbol of Mattel's continuous efforts to expand its world of imagination, ensuring that every child feels that they belong in a Barbie world.

Last year's Barbie movie kickstarted a cultural phenomenon that launched one of the best rebrands in years, but it seems that Mattel isn't set to slow down anytime soon. I'll admit that initially, I was anxious to see how Mattel would navigate creating a Barbie design that sensitively reflected blindness, yet the final result is a consciously considered doll design that truly feels like a positive step towards a more diverse future.

As part of the 2024 Fashionistas range, Mattel has also announced the BlackBarbie Fashionista Doll with Down Syndrome. (Image credit: Mattel)

Working closely with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) Mattel was committed to creating an accurate representation of individuals with blindness and vision loss. The new Fashionista doll comes complete with a cane and functional sunglasses, adding accessories that establish representation without feeling contrived. Yet the design is more than just aesthetics – with bright tactile clothing Mattel ensures that the doll becomes a positive play experience for children with vision loss. Each clothing item is constructed with easy fastenings so that the Fashionista can look her best with ease.

More subtle design details include articulated elbows for comfortable cane use and an altered eye gaze, positioned slightly up and out. The details expand right down to the packaging which features the iconic Barbie logo in braille to maximise accessibility for indivisuals with vision loss.

Barbie's tactile clothing has been designed with accessibility in mind. (Image credit: Mattel)

“We recognize that Barbie is much more than just a doll; she represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging," says Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls. "We’re so pleased with the details that have gone into designing this new Barbie," Debbie Miller, Director of Customer Advice and Support at the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) told Creative Bloq. "It’s an acknowledgement that not everyone can see well, which means a lot to the blind and partially sighted community. This is a positive step forward in helping children and adults with sight loss feel like they belong and are recognised,” she adds.

The blind Barbie Fashionista doll is much more than opportunistic diversity for the sake of soulless pandering – she's a symbol of the broadening beauty spectrum. Building a "multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion," it's wonderful to see Mattel pioneering a rich future filled with representation where all children can feel a sense of pride in their identities. The 2024 Fashionistas dolls are available online now and in store this Summer at major retailers for $10.99.

"As the brand's most diverse doll line, the Barbie Fashionistas series offers more than 175+ looks in a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities and fashions." (Image credit: Mattel)

While Mattel has been paving the way for inclusivity, the creative industries still have a gender problem – progress is slow, but movements like this from big brands give me hope. If you've been inspired by Mattel's new Fashionista doll, check out these character design tips from leading artists and illustrators to help shape your own creative projects.