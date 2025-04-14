Adobe recently joined the social media site Bluesky in hopes of connecting with the community, but things didn't go quite to plan. Introducing itself in an innocent post, Adobe was met with a savage onslaught of backlash, from scathing criticisms all the way to Egyptian curses, in a very unwelcoming reception.

While Adobe software has been a staple for creatives for years, the recent backlash around Adobe's pricing and AI policies has driven many to seek alternative graphic design software options. Adobe's frosty reception from Bluesky users proves that the internet can hold a grudge, and that friendly social media posts are simply not enough to mend a fractured relationship with consumers.

(Image credit: Adobe via Bluesky)

In the original Bluesky post (which has since been deleted) Adobe wrote: “Hey, we’re Adobe! We’re here to connect with the artists, designers, and storytellers who bring ideas to life. What's fuelling your creativity right now?”. Fairly innocuous, right? But savage Bluesky users weren't buying the tepid engagement bait, flooding the replies with criticism and chaos.

"Hi Adobe! You can just show yourself off Bluesky now," one user sarcastically responded. "Go back to the fascist owned site where they enjoy supporting AI generated art like your brand do," another scathing commenter replied. In an unconventional repellent approach, one user commented "Not you. Take the curse of RA," filling the comments with a slew of ancient hieroglyphics.

It's clear that Adobe has some serious PR work to do before it infiltrates social media given its bridge-burning move to embrace AI, causing an all-out terms of service mess. It'll be no easy task to win back the trust of creatives, but it's current 'sweep it under the carpet' approach is clearly not working – what users want is honesty, accountability and a functional service not overrun by unnecessary AI augmentation.