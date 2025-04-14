Adobe's Bluesky rejection proves the brand is woefully out of touch with its users

A simple post unleashed a swarm of angry comments.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe recently joined the social media site Bluesky in hopes of connecting with the community, but things didn't go quite to plan. Introducing itself in an innocent post, Adobe was met with a savage onslaught of backlash, from scathing criticisms all the way to Egyptian curses, in a very unwelcoming reception.

While Adobe software has been a staple for creatives for years, the recent backlash around Adobe's pricing and AI policies has driven many to seek alternative graphic design software options. Adobe's frosty reception from Bluesky users proves that the internet can hold a grudge, and that friendly social media posts are simply not enough to mend a fractured relationship with consumers.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

