How Adobe can win back the trust of creatives

By
published

If Adobe wants creatives to look past this year's scandals, is it time to put the brakes on AI?

Adobe Creative Cloud deal
In certain design circles, Adobe arguably has a reputation for charging too much, not listening to its customers, and forcing consumer-unfriendly terms and conditions on them. That’s something highlighted by its back-to-back controversies in 2024—both around Creative Cloud’s difficult-to-cancel contractual model (leading to a federal lawsuit), and a terms-of-service mess, which appeared to imply that the company was going to train its image-generation models on user creations.

Simply put, Adobe needs fresh strategies to repair its reputation with creative consumers. As a designer who cut his teeth on InDesign, as well as someone who has been writing about Adobe for years, I have a few ideas on where it should start.

Ernie Smith
Ernie Smith

Ernie Smith is a freelance journalist and the editor of Tedium: The Dull Side of the Internet, a tech history newsletter. Follow him on Mastodon.

