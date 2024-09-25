Instagram's new sonic identity is already upsetting users

But are their concerns justified?

(Image credit: SOPA images via Getty Images)

Instagram announced a new sonic identity for its Reels section yesterday, via a dedicated post showcasing the project and the final sound. Comprised of one single sound and a soundtrack, the team apparently tested "a variety of different sounds" until they landed on something "simple and iconic" to accompany Reels of all kinds.

As brands are becoming more multi-sensory (these audio logos are a great example), we can expect to see auditory branding more often, and we are totally in for it. Audio is a great way of cementing your brand in people's minds or ears). And indeed, Instagram has promised to roll this strategy out across its platform, presumably with other sounds and soundtracks being released in time. The problem? People think they haven't landed on quite the right vibe here. See the project below and read on for more.

