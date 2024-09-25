Mastercard's new haptic logo is a stroke of branding genius – though it could be very annoying

Do we really need this "multi-sensory" innovation?

someone paying with a phone and a Mastercard
(Image credit: Mastercard)

Have you ever wished your credit card vibrated? Me neither. But global payment company Mastercard has debuted some exciting new technology that promises to change the way we pay for things. The upcoming feature will deliver a "unique vibration sequence", via your phone, presumably when a payment is accepted. The sequence was created in partnership with McCann, and will mirror Mastercard's sonic logo, debuted in 2019.

Now, I can't say that I can remember Mastercard's sonic logo off the top of my head (you can get a refresher via the video below), and I can't say that I massively like the idea of having my debit card vibrate at me to tell me that a payment's gone through. It could be one of those unnecessary annoying features – like having the self-service checkout welcome you when you've been waiting in line for ages and have heard it welcome about 20 people.

