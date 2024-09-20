Brand Impact Awards 2024: shortlist announced

News
By
published

Our global judging panel has selected 56 projects from 34 different agencies for this year's BIA shortlist.

Brand Impact Awards 2024: shortlist announced
(Image credit: Future)

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. For over a decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.

Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2024. From just over 200 entries, the following 56 projects made it through our rigorous judging process.

Nick Carson
Nick Carson
Brand writer and consultant

Nick has worked with world-class agencies including Wolff Olins, Taxi Studio and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, TikTok, and Bite Back 2030. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.

Related articles