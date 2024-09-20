Brand Impact Awards 2024: shortlist announced

The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. For over a decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.

Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2024. From just over 200 entries, the following 56 projects made it through our rigorous judging process.

We will reveal which of them have won Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies, complete with a full write-up of the projects, at the start of October.

Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during the month-long process. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 34 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2024, and the world-class projects that got them there...

Alphabetical

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: Imperial War Museum

Shortlisted in: Culture

(Image credit: Alphabetical)

Project: Joyful Outdoors

Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure

Andstudio

(Image credit: Andstudio)

Project: Uoga Uoga Kids

Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

B&B Studio

(Image credit: B&B)

Project: Isle of Wight Tomatoes

Shortlisted in: Artisan

BUCK

(Image credit: BUCK)

Project: SENSE

Shortlisted in: Artisan

Buddy Creative

(Image credit: Buddy Creative)

Project: Chococo

Shortlisted in: FMCG

Design Bridge & Partners

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: La Dolce Vita

Shortlisted in: FMCG

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Tanquerary No. TEN

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Precise

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Pleasurama

Shortlisted in: Luxury, Retail

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Spirit of Heineken

Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Aston Martin Vantage

Shortlisted in: Automotive, Luxury, Motion

(Image credit: Design Bridge & Partners)

Project: Limitless Girls

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Social Impact

DesignStudio

(Image credit: DesignStudio)

Project: Betterfly

Shortlisted in: Financial Services

DNCO

(Image credit: DNCO)

Project: Florentia Village

Shortlisted in: Property & Construction

EDIT

(Image credit: EDIT)

Project: National Portrait Gallery

Shortlisted in: Culture

Gander

(Image credit: Gander)

Project: Yellowbird

Shortlisted in: FMCG

Halo

(Image credit: Halo)

Project: Aardman Academy

Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy

Here Design

(Image credit: Here Design)

Project: Untold

Shortlisted in: Social Impact

How&How

(Image credit: How&How)

Project: Aruba

Shortlisted in: Public Sector, Social Impact

Jones Knowles Ritchie

(Image credit: Jones Knowles Ritchie)

Project: RSPCA

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact

Johnson Banks

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: West Dean

Shortlisted in: Education

(Image credit: Johnson Banks)

Project: Nature Returns

Shortlisted in: Public Sector

Kit Studio

(Image credit: Kit Studio)

Project: London Transport Museum

Shortlisted in: Retail

(Image credit: Kit Studio)

Project: KIN

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

Lafayette American

(Image credit: Lafayette American)

Project: Toledo Museum of Art

Shortlisted in: Culture

Lippincott

(Image credit: Lippincott)

Project: Bombardier

Shortlisted in: Transport & Travel

Magpie

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: Bonta

Shortlisted in: Illustration, Artisan

(Image credit: Magpie)

Project: January Blues

Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Self-Branding

Manual

(Image credit: Manual)

Project: Obama Foundation

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact

ManvsMachine

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: Samsung Micro Miracles

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: ManvsMachine)

Project: LIFFFE/FFFORMS

Shortlisted in: Motion

Mental Health Association Switzerland

(Image credit: Mental Health Association Switzerland)

Project: Coffee Foundation

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact

Mucho

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Stern Grove Festival

Shortlisted in: Entertainment

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: Ostro

Shortlisted in: Professional Services

(Image credit: Mucho)

Project: University of California Investments

Shortlisted in: Education

NB Studio

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Kraken Rum: Legendary Survivor Series

Shortlisted in: Illustration

(Image credit: NB Studio)

Project: Philharmonie Luxembourg

Shortlisted in: Culture

Pearlfisher

(Image credit: Pearlfisher)

Project: The Pack by KOTEX

Shortlisted in: Education, Social Impact

Pentagram

(Image credit: Pentagram)

Project: Great Ormond Street

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

R/GA

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: Google - Circle to Search

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: Google Android

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms, Motion

(Image credit: R/GA)

Project: Enterprise Mobility

Shortlisted in: Typography

Rose

(Image credit: Rose)

Project: Royal Parks Half

Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit

Saboteur

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Act for Early Years

Shortlisted in: Typography, Not-for-Profit, Social Impact

(Image credit: Saboteur)

Project: Nepal Nature Trust

Shortlisted in: Illustration

Studio Sutherl&

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Bikedot

Shortlisted in: Typography, Retail

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl&)

Project: Sinfonia Smith Square

Shortlisted in: Culture, Typography

Shortlisted in: Copywriting (with Nick Asbury)

(Image credit: Studio Sutherl& / Tom Sharp)

Project: Politico

Shortlisted in: Copywriting (with Tom Sharp)

Taxi Studio

(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Project: Cannonball!

Shortlisted in: Self-Branding, Illustration

Turner Duckworth

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Crumbl

Shortlisted in: Illustration

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Vocation Brewery

Shortlisted in: FMCG, Wine, Beer & Spirits, Illustration

(Image credit: Turner Duckworth)

Project: Jim Beam Flavours

Shortlisted in: FMCG, Wine, Beer & Spirits

UnitedUs

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: Brompton House

Shortlisted in: FMCG

(Image credit: UnitedUs)

Project: Spectrum.Life

Shortlisted in: Professional Services

Zag

(Image credit: Zag)

Project: EE

Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms

What it means to be on this list

Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.

First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in early October.

How are the BIAs judged?

Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their brief, and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across multiple brand touchpoints.

They are also judged in context of their market sector – great branding in the Culture sector can't be compared like for like with Financial Services, just as Technology should be judged through a different lens to Fashion.

Lastly, all forms of brand expression are considered: campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands alongside full-scale rebrands and launches.

To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus the full list of categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2023 winners.