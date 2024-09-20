Brand Impact Awards 2024: shortlist announced
Our global judging panel has selected 56 projects from 34 different agencies for this year's BIA shortlist.
The Brand Impact Awards (BIAs) reward the best branding from around the world. For over a decade, the BIAs have shone a light on diverse branding projects created by the best the global industry has to offer.
Today, after much deliberation, we are delighted to reveal the full shortlist for the Brand Impact Awards 2024. From just over 200 entries, the following 56 projects made it through our rigorous judging process.
We will reveal which of them have won Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies, complete with a full write-up of the projects, at the start of October.
Thanks to all our judges for being so accommodating and generous with their time and expertise during the month-long process. Without further ado, in alphabetical order, here are the 34 agencies that have made the shortlist in the Brand Impact Awards 2024, and the world-class projects that got them there...
Alphabetical
Project: Imperial War Museum
Shortlisted in: Culture
Project: Joyful Outdoors
Shortlisted in: Sport & Leisure
Andstudio
Project: Uoga Uoga Kids
Shortlisted in: Pharmaceuticals & Toiletries
B&B Studio
Project: Isle of Wight Tomatoes
Shortlisted in: Artisan
BUCK
Project: SENSE
Shortlisted in: Artisan
Buddy Creative
Project: Chococo
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Design Bridge & Partners
Project: La Dolce Vita
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Project: Tanquerary No. TEN
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Project: Precise
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Project: Pleasurama
Shortlisted in: Luxury, Retail
Project: Spirit of Heineken
Shortlisted in: Wine, Beer & Spirits
Project: Aston Martin Vantage
Shortlisted in: Automotive, Luxury, Motion
Project: Limitless Girls
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Social Impact
DesignStudio
Project: Betterfly
Shortlisted in: Financial Services
DNCO
Project: Florentia Village
Shortlisted in: Property & Construction
EDIT
Project: National Portrait Gallery
Shortlisted in: Culture
Gander
Project: Yellowbird
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Halo
Project: Aardman Academy
Shortlisted in: Brand Strategy
Here Design
Project: Untold
Shortlisted in: Social Impact
How&How
Project: Aruba
Shortlisted in: Public Sector, Social Impact
Jones Knowles Ritchie
Project: RSPCA
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact
Johnson Banks
Project: West Dean
Shortlisted in: Education
Project: Nature Returns
Shortlisted in: Public Sector
Kit Studio
Project: London Transport Museum
Shortlisted in: Retail
Project: KIN
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Lafayette American
Project: Toledo Museum of Art
Shortlisted in: Culture
Lippincott
Project: Bombardier
Shortlisted in: Transport & Travel
Magpie
Project: Bonta
Shortlisted in: Illustration, Artisan
Project: January Blues
Shortlisted in: Copywriting, Self-Branding
Manual
Project: Obama Foundation
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact
ManvsMachine
Project: Samsung Micro Miracles
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Project: LIFFFE/FFFORMS
Shortlisted in: Motion
Mental Health Association Switzerland
Project: Coffee Foundation
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit, Social Impact
Mucho
Project: Stern Grove Festival
Shortlisted in: Entertainment
Project: Ostro
Shortlisted in: Professional Services
Project: University of California Investments
Shortlisted in: Education
NB Studio
Project: Kraken Rum: Legendary Survivor Series
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Project: Philharmonie Luxembourg
Shortlisted in: Culture
Pearlfisher
Project: The Pack by KOTEX
Shortlisted in: Education, Social Impact
Pentagram
Project: Great Ormond Street
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
R/GA
Project: Google - Circle to Search
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
Project: Google Android
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms, Motion
Project: Enterprise Mobility
Shortlisted in: Typography
Rose
Project: Royal Parks Half
Shortlisted in: Not-for-Profit
Saboteur
Project: Act for Early Years
Shortlisted in: Typography, Not-for-Profit, Social Impact
Project: Nepal Nature Trust
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Studio Sutherl&
Project: Bikedot
Shortlisted in: Typography, Retail
Project: Sinfonia Smith Square
Shortlisted in: Culture, Typography
Shortlisted in: Copywriting (with Nick Asbury)
Project: Politico
Shortlisted in: Copywriting (with Tom Sharp)
Taxi Studio
Project: Cannonball!
Shortlisted in: Self-Branding, Illustration
Turner Duckworth
Project: Crumbl
Shortlisted in: Illustration
Project: Vocation Brewery
Shortlisted in: FMCG, Wine, Beer & Spirits, Illustration
Project: Jim Beam Flavours
Shortlisted in: FMCG, Wine, Beer & Spirits
UnitedUs
Project: Brompton House
Shortlisted in: FMCG
Project: Spectrum.Life
Shortlisted in: Professional Services
Zag
Project: EE
Shortlisted in: Technology & Telecoms
What it means to be on this list
Being shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards is an accolade in itself. Standards are unfalteringly high, and if judges feel that none of the projects submitted in a category meet the required standard, that category is cut altogether.
First introduced in 2020, we have three tiers of award: Bronze (formerly Shortlisted), Silver (formerly Highly Commended) and Gold (formerly Winner). In practice, this means that all agencies on this list have achieved Bronze status at least. So congratulations – and good luck for the final reveal in early October.
How are the BIAs judged?
Entries are judged on their originality, how well they serve their brief, and consistency – specifically consistent quality of idea and execution across multiple brand touchpoints.
They are also judged in context of their market sector – great branding in the Culture sector can't be compared like for like with Financial Services, just as Technology should be judged through a different lens to Fashion.
Lastly, all forms of brand expression are considered: campaigns that extend or enhance existing brands alongside full-scale rebrands and launches.
To find out more about this year’s Brand Impact Awards, plus the full list of categories, head over to the Brand Impact Awards website. Also check out the Brand Impact Awards 2023 winners.
Nick has worked with world-class agencies including Wolff Olins, Taxi Studio and Vault49 on brand storytelling, tone of voice and verbal strategy for global brands such as Virgin, TikTok, and Bite Back 2030. Nick launched the Brand Impact Awards in 2013 while editor of Computer Arts, and remains chair of judges. He's written for Creative Bloq on design and branding matters since the site's launch.