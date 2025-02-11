Kiehl's hits back at censorship with font made out of pubic hair

A new campaign says 'pubic hair, don't care'.

Kiehl&#039;s typography advert which has slogans written in a pubic hair font
(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Skincare brand Kiehl's has launched a provocative new campaign celebrating body positivity in an unexpectedly offbeat way. Introducing its new custom typeface 'Pubic Display Type', the brand's unapologetic new font is smashing bodily stigmas, recreating the alphabet in pubic hair as a clap back to criticisms over its recent intimate care campaign that was censored for being a little too candid for some shoppers.

The L'Oreal-owned brand had launched a new campaign for its new products, including Ingrown Hair & Tone Corrective Drops, using photos of a model in their underwear showing a small amount of pubic hair. Some stores were asked to remove the ads, which led Kiehl's to create a new strategy in partnership with Marcel. They decided to remove the model from the ads, and replace them with a new font. Like many of the best print adverts, it definitely catches your attention.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

With contributions from

