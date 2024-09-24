The best typography of the 2000s, chosen by experts

Features
By
published

Designers and industry pros channel Y2K in this nostalgic list of top type.

Pop up reading &quot;back to 2000s&quot;
(Image credit: Diana Berber via Getty Images)

From big impactful slabs to childlike Y2K icons, the 2000s was a decade that welcomed desktop publishing and DIY documents. The availability of font design software along with an increase in type design-specific courses were helping guide new designers in the world of both printed and digital words, which in turn led to a greater array of independent foundries popping up in subsequent years.

As type designer Jeremy Tankard, says: “Typography, which had become the dull part of many graphic courses, was now ubercool… [These courses allowed designers to become] attentive to the nuances of type and also allow those with greater potential to look deeper at visual language, ask questions, pose questions, and push for more.

Explore more iconic typography through our best typography of the 2010s article, and the rest of our typography by decade coverage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Antonia Wilson
Antonia Wilson
Freelance writer and editor

Antonia Wilson is a freelance writer and editor. Previous roles have included travel reporter for the Guardian, and staff writer for Creative Review magazine, alongside writing for The Observer, National Geographic Traveller, Essentialist and Eco-Age, among others. She has also been a freelance editor for Vogue and Google, and works with a variety of global and emerging brands on sustainability messaging and other copywriting and editing projects — from Ugg and Ferragamo to Microsoft and Tate Galleries.

Related articles