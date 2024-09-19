The best typography of 2010s, as picked by the pros

Features
By
published

We asked industry experts for their top fonts from the decade taken over by tech.

torn up type posters with typography week logo
(Image credit: Busà Photography via Getty Images)

As smartphones and apps changed the way we interact with tech forever during the 2010s, the type industry was feeling the push to create digital-first design. Changes to licensing due to digital use cases meant foundries had the opportunity to create alternative and innovative typefaces for brands. And yet, the san serif, highly legible typeface trend also reigned.

Let’s take a look back at the previous decade, as typographers, designers and other industry experts pick their top type of the 2010s (presented here in no particular order. For more inspiration for you next type project, we recently collated the best typography of the 2020s here, and then be sure to check out all of our Typography Week content.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Antonia Wilson
Antonia Wilson
Freelance writer and editor

Antonia Wilson is a freelance writer and editor. Previous roles have included travel reporter for the Guardian, and staff writer for Creative Review magazine, alongside writing for The Observer, National Geographic Traveller, Essentialist and Eco-Age, among others. She has also been a freelance editor for Vogue and Google, and works with a variety of global and emerging brands on sustainability messaging and other copywriting and editing projects — from Ugg and Ferragamo to Microsoft and Tate Galleries.

Related articles