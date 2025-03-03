Give us a Best Movie Poster Oscars category, you cowards

We've seen plenty of Academy Award-worthy graphic design this year.

La Chimera and Kinds of Kindness posters
There are plenty of absent Academy Award categories that filmmakers and fans have been begging to instated over the years, including stunt coordination, main title design and casting. That last one is finally happening next year, proving that the Academy does sometimes listen. And for our money, the next new category should Best Poster Design.

For a while back in the 2010s it looked like poster design innovation might be stalling. Thanks to Marvel, the proliferation of the 'floating head' design seemed all-encompassing. But things have changed in recent years, with creativity making a comeback. Many of the films nominated for Oscars in 2025 featured truly stunning posters, with some even giving the best movie posters ever a run for their money.

