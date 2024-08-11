Pantone's new tool aims to help designers stay ahead of colour trends

News
By
published

Color Insider provides up-to-date data on trending hues.

Pantone Color Insider tool
(Image credit: Pantone)

Pantone has created a new colour intelligence and forecasting tool as part of its Pantone Connect system. In the company's typically colourful verbosity, it bills Color Insider as an "aesthetically provocative and culturally relevant color centric trend service”.

What that means is that it's an app that features colour trend insights from a global colour data tool that aims to show designers what colours are trending in different industries and locations. The idea is that this can aid the research and inspiration stage of the design process. Pantone says the tool will be updated with new data and content every week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles