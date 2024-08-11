Pantone's new tool aims to help designers stay ahead of colour trends

Pantone has created a new colour intelligence and forecasting tool as part of its Pantone Connect system. In the company's typically colourful verbosity, it bills Color Insider as an "aesthetically provocative and culturally relevant color centric trend service”.

What that means is that it's an app that features colour trend insights from a global colour data tool that aims to show designers what colours are trending in different industries and locations. The idea is that this can aid the research and inspiration stage of the design process. Pantone says the tool will be updated with new data and content every week.

(Image credit: Pantone)

Laurie Pressman, vice-president of Pantone Color Institute, said: “We believe this content can be an added support for designers to understand the relationship of color to global macro trends and what consumers are looking for to help inspire their design decisions. Never has this been so important, when design is being increasingly led by color and material and less by shape and form.”

Jung Sin, global senior director for digital product management, said: “Pantone Color Insider will help designers and the larger creative community have context on what is happening in the world of color and actionable data to help with their color decision-making from the start of a project to ensuring color consistency and excellence at the end."

The tool is available from Pantone through freemium access with limited content and basic palette building, a pro subscription for the full setup, or a bundle with Pantone Connect. Color Insider Premium costs £120 per year or £30.99 per month for a single seat.