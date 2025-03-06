Apple's new MacBook Air colours mark the end of an era

Apple giveth and taketh away.

M4 MacBook Air
(Image credit: Apple)

There's something in the Air at Apple this week, with the company unveiling both a new iPad Air and MacBook Air. Featuring the M4 chip, the latter has now been brought up to speed with the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, no doubt making it a shoo-in for our best laptops for drawing roundup.

Not only is the new MacBook Air more powerful, but it's also more affordable. The 13-inch model starts at $999, a whole $100 cheaper than the M3 model. And Apple's also given us a brand new colour, the delectable Sky Blue. But as fans of Space Grey, previously thought to be a mainstay, have discovered that Apple both giveth and taketh away.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

