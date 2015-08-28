Photoshop rival now available as free trial

You can now trial Affinity Photo for free

Since its launch this summer, Affinity Photo has been causing quite a stir in the design world, becoming Editors' Choice and a main feature in the Mac App Store, and garnering 5-star ratings by customers.

Firmly aimed at professional designers, photographers and image editors, its makers Serif have set the one-off price deliberately low to lure those unhappy with Photoshop's subscription model.

And now, to tempt designers even further, they've launched a free trial version, available at affinity.serif.com/photo.

This means Affinity Photo is now free to try in full for 10 days, including all adjustments, filters, tools, features, importers, exporters, and file saving work with no restrictions or watermarks.

The full price of Affinity Photo once the trial ends is £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 with no subscription and a promise of free updates for 2 years from launch.

To coincide with the launch of the free trial, Serif has also released their first update for Affinity Photo, which optimises Affinity Photo for the latest version of OS X, El Capitan. Check out Affinity Photo in action in the video below:

