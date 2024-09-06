We all need to calm down about the Minecraft Movie trailer, I've made peace with the fact it's not for me

It was never going to be high-brow cinema.

Minecraft Movie teaser trailer
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The official Minecraft Movie teaser trailer dropped yesterday, and predictably, some corners of the internet weren't happy about it. While some gentle mockery was always expected, I'd like to remind naysayers that this is the Minecraft Movie we're talking about—it was never going to be high-brow, Kubrick-esque cinema, and I'm at peace with that.

Admittedly, the live-action Minecraft Movie probably isn't going to make it into the CGI movie Hall of Fame, but at the risk of sounding like a contrarian, I don't think it deserves such scathing backlash. As a palatable and playful kid's film it seems to serve its purpose, and what more could you want from a film about chopping down trees with your bare knuckles?

