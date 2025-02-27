Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?

I've been playing for a week, and love the accessible design.

Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
(Image credit: Cacom)

I've been playing Monster Hunter Wilds before release, for the last week, and it feels like the most accessible entry in the series to date - so why is that a bad thing?

You can read our Monster Hunter Wilds review for the full lowdown on Capcom's newest entry in this series, but the key takeaway is this is easy. Or rather, it's accessible… it's approachable. And I like it more because the design has been massaged into something everyone can enjoy.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

