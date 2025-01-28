Nintendo has a tendency to announce things in stealth mode lately, and that includes a lack of any real promotion for its Supercharge eShop sale, which is live right now and offering up to 60% off popular Nintendo Switch games. If you prefer owning the physical copy of a game (me too) then don't worry, as most of these online discounts apply to both the digital and physical versions of the game.

With all the buzz around the latest Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, gamers are no doubt excited and eager to get their hands on the new console. Unfortunately, we still have a little while to wait yet until official preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 go live (expected in April), though you can register your interest in the console early to beat the digital queues when the time comes.

On the bright side, we know that the Nintendo Switch 2 console will be backwards compatible with both digital games and physical cartridges, which is a huge relief for Nintendo fans who already have a proud collection of the best Nintendo Switch games. With that said, this sale seems like the perfect opportunity to stock up your game library ahead of the Switch 2 launch, and I've rounded up my pick of the games worth grabbing below.

Top deal alert Crash Bandicoot Crashiversary Bundle: was $99.99 now $39.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $20: Let's kick things off with this amazing bundle bargain which nostalgic fans of Crash Bandicoot will absolutely love. I'm a long-time Crash fan, and I've played all of these games individually (spoiler - they're awesome). I think this bundle offers everything from arcade-style nostalgia to solo adventure fun, and multiplayer car racing co-op for family game night. This is a digital-only deal.

Best multiplayer New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $59.99 now $39.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $20: This is a great discount on a top Mario title. I own this game and it's a great choice for playing co-op, featuring all of your fave Super Mario characters in arcade side-scrolling fun. Deal applies to physical and digital formats.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition: was $49.99 now $14.99 at nintendo.com SAVE 70%: This is a pretty generous deal from Nintendo, but there's a catch to be aware of. This game is technically an expansion pack with DLC, and not a standalone game. So for it to work on your Nintendo Switch console, you'll need to already own the game Monster Hunter Rise first. This is a digital-only deal.

EA SPORTS FC 25 (digital only): was $59.99 now $23.99 at nintendo.com SAVE 60%: I've never really been into FIFA (or FC as it's now known), but my fiance lives and breathes it. From Pro clubs to squad-building challenges, plus digital packs to open, this is a must-have game for football fans. Be warned, I'm told it's "not just a game" and gets very competitive.

Red Dead Redemption Dead Redemption: was $49.99 now $34.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $15: The original Red Dead Redemption is one of the most popular games ever – and it's rumoured that its successor, RDR II will be one of the first games to arrive on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. So if you're hoping to get familiar with the series before launch, then this is the perfect deal. Note: This game is strictly 18+ Deal applies to physical and digital formats.

Mario Golf: Super Rush: was $59.99 now $39.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $20: If you like multiplayer Mario titles then I've got another winner for you. This golf game with a twist lets you play with up to 3 other people online, or couch co-op, in a race to get your ball in the goal before anyone else. This game is pretty fun with motion controls too. Deal applies to physical and digital formats.

Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition: was $29.99 now $14.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $20: This game has been on my to-play list for 2 years now, and I think this price cut has convinced me to finally give it a try. From what I've heard, it's a game where you play as a possessed lamb saved from annihilation, and must then build a loyal cult following of woodland worshippers. Sign me up! Digital-only deal

Mario Tennis Aces: was $59.99 now $39.99 at nintendo.com SAVE $20: Ever played tennis on the original Nintendo Wii console? (I know, I'm old). If you're familiar with Wii Sports, or even the updated Switch Sports, then you'll get the gist of this game. Play tennis using motion controls, as fan-favourite characters from the Super Mario series. This is a digital-only deal.

Electronic Arts: It Takes Two: was $39.99 now $19.99 at nintendo.com SAVE 50%: This is possibly my favourite multiplayer game ever to play with my Fiance. We love this game for its art style alone, but also the storyline, which involves a couple on the brink of divorce getting transformed into dolls, and tasked with navigating a miniature world to get back home. Digital-only deal (but includes free friend's pass).