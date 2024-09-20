Fans criticise Nintendo’s “predatory” Palworld lawsuit

News
By
published

The game allegedly infringes multiple Pokémon patents.

Palworld; a yellow creature on a tank
(Image credit: Pocketpair)

Palworld has been sued by Nintendo and honestly, I'm not surprised. The so-called 'Pokémon with guns' open-world survival game was hugely popular upon its release back in January, but for many fans, it was only a matter of time before Nintendo addressed the elephant in the room – that strikingly similar character design.

Arguably it was a long time coming, but now nine months later Nintendo has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palworld. While the game's developer, Pocketpair, claims it's "unaware of the specific patents" infringed upon, the dispute has opened up a wider discussion around the creative freedom of indie developers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.