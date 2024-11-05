These are the PS5 Pro games available at launch this week

The Sony PS5 Pro will be released on Thursday (7 November) with a hefty price tag but what's expected to be a significant boost to performance thanks to a bigger GPU and AI upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). We're promised framerates of 60hz or 120hz depending on our TV. But what PS5 Pro games will be available at launch?
Sony has just published the full list, and they include recent titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard and God of War Ragnarök as well as older games. There are 55 titles in all, and Sony has promised that there will be "many more games to follow". It's not provided any hints at which, and there are doubts about whether we'll see GTA6 at 60 FPS.
Here's the full list:
Sony PS5 Pro games on release
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA 2K25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
PS5 Pro prices start at $699 / £699.
- Order PS5 Pro from PlayStation Direct
- Order PS5 Pro from Best Buy
- Order PS5 Pro from Amazon US
- Order PS5 Pro from Amazon UK
- Order PS5 Pro from Very.co.uk
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.