These are the PS5 Pro games available at launch this week

The Sony PS5 Pro will be released on Thursday (7 November) with a hefty price tag but what's expected to be a significant boost to performance thanks to a bigger GPU and AI upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). We're promised framerates of 60hz or 120hz depending on our TV. But what PS5 Pro games will be available at launch?

Sony has just published the full list, and they include recent titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard and God of War Ragnarök as well as older games. There are 55 titles in all, and Sony has promised that there will be "many more games to follow". It's not provided any hints at which, and there are doubts about whether we'll see GTA6 at 60 FPS.

