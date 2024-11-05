These are the PS5 Pro games available at launch this week

The Sony PS5 Pro will be released on Thursday (7 November) with a hefty price tag but what's expected to be a significant boost to performance thanks to a bigger GPU and AI upscaling via PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). We're promised framerates of 60hz or 120hz depending on our TV. But what PS5 Pro games will be available at launch?

Sony has just published the full list, and they include recent titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard and God of War Ragnarök as well as older games. There are 55 titles in all, and Sony has promised that there will be "many more games to follow". It's not provided any hints at which, and there are doubts about whether we'll see GTA6 at 60 FPS.

Here's the full list:

Sony PS5 Pro games on release

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Lords of the Fallen (2023)

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA 2K25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

PS5 Pro prices start at $699 / £699.