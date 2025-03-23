Looking for something new to play this Spring? I've found some top deals on PlayStation 5 games over at Best Buy with up to $60 off popular titles. If you own a PlayStation 5 (one of the best game consoles on the market) with a disc drive, then these game deals are absolute must-buys.

For those who prefer to keep things digital, there's also an exciting bundle deal over at Walmart offering a PS5 digital edition console with the latest Astro Bot game installed for only $399 down from $449.99. This game alone usually retails for $60, so this deal is definitely worth grabbing if you require a console.

My fiance and I have been playing Split Fiction together lately, and we're absolutely hooked. I haven't been able to find a deal on this game yet but hopefully, some of the options below will be just as fun to play. Prefer nostalgia? Take a look at our picks of the best retro game consoles.

Top Deal College Football 25: was $69.99 now $9.99 at Best Buy SAVE $60: This is a pretty unbelievable deal on EA Sports' College Football 25, which grabbed a lot of headlines when it was first released due to its innovative gameplay tech, sensational graphics, and immersive player experience. I'm. more into FC25 myself, but I'd love to give this a go at this mega low price.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy SAVE $50: This galactic sequel continues the story of Cal Ketsis and picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019). It's a single-player action-adventure game following a Jedi on a mission to fight the threat of the dark side. What more could you want?

Bundle deal Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: was $69.99 now $52.99 at Best Buy SAVE $17: This Ultimate Edition version of the game includes a voucher to redeem a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (the award-winning game that came before this one), as well as all three DLC chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – which has also been remastered and enhanced for the PS5 console.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy SAVE $20: This game has been out for a while now, but the remastered version is simply exquisite with new visuals and upgraded features too. I love Aloy's character so much, and can't wait to play this again.

EA SPORTS FC 25 : was $69.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy SAVE $40: It's taken a while for me to fully get into FIFA (or FC as it's now known), but now I understand how the game works, it gets pretty fun and competitive. My fiance has introduced me to the joys of pro clubs, sbc challenges, and opening packs too.