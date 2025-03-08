The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest game in Capcom's fantasy action role-playing series, has been a huge hit. The artstyle, gameplay, challenging, complex systems and option for co-operative play all contribute, but let's just take a moment to appreciate the food.

Monster Hunter has a reputation for stunning cooking and food animations. The Monster Hunter Wilds food scenes set a new standard in taste bud tempting-photorealism, and they seem to be making gamers feel hungry.

Monster Hunter Wilds - All Cooking Food Animations - YouTube Watch On

The scene that most has players salivating is when your hunter and companions sit down for a meal in Kunafa Village, famous for its cheese. The thick, melting cheese is spread on top of bread rather than inside it, but the dish is reminding players of cheese naan. And the drool-worthy cutscene animation above seems to be having a powerful effect.

Social media posts suggest there's been a surge in demand for cheese naan in Japan as gamers report rushing out to Indian or Nepalese restaurants after being inspired by the game. Salam Namaste, a Nepalese restaurant in Tokyo, reported seeing a spike in orders and even thanked Capcom’s for boosting their sales in the post on X.

In a post below, a gamer says: "Inspired by the food scene in Monster Hunter I decided to definitely eat cheese naan today and completed the mission".

Some have said the cutscenes feel like almost like cultural lessons. Other gastronomic treats featured include cabbage egg and meat with 'droolshroom'.

