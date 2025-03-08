The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest game in Capcom's fantasy action role-playing series, has been a huge hit. The artstyle, gameplay, challenging, complex systems and option for co-operative play all contribute, but let's just take a moment to appreciate the food.
Monster Hunter has a reputation for stunning cooking and food animations. The Monster Hunter Wilds food scenes set a new standard in taste bud tempting-photorealism, and they seem to be making gamers feel hungry.
The scene that most has players salivating is when your hunter and companions sit down for a meal in Kunafa Village, famous for its cheese. The thick, melting cheese is spread on top of bread rather than inside it, but the dish is reminding players of cheese naan. And the drool-worthy cutscene animation above seems to be having a powerful effect.
Social media posts suggest there's been a surge in demand for cheese naan in Japan as gamers report rushing out to Indian or Nepalese restaurants after being inspired by the game. Salam Namaste, a Nepalese restaurant in Tokyo, reported seeing a spike in orders and even thanked Capcom’s for boosting their sales in the post on X.
In a post below, a gamer says: "Inspired by the food scene in Monster Hunter I decided to definitely eat cheese naan today and completed the mission".
遅めのランチ美味しかった。モンハンの食事シーンに感化され、今日は絶対チーズナン食べるんやって決意固めに来て、ミッションコンプリート。 pic.twitter.com/EKfvthacYqMarch 2, 2025
Some have said the cutscenes feel like almost like cultural lessons. Other gastronomic treats featured include cabbage egg and meat with 'droolshroom'.
Inspired to create your own droolsome photoreal food? See our pick of the best 3D modelling software. Monster Hunter Wilds was made in Capcom's own RE Engine, but check out our guide to the best game development software for publicly available options.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.