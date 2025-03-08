The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool

News
By
published

These cutscene animations are more powerful than any food advertising.

Image of cheese naan from Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest game in Capcom's fantasy action role-playing series, has been a huge hit. The artstyle, gameplay, challenging, complex systems and option for co-operative play all contribute, but let's just take a moment to appreciate the food.

Monster Hunter has a reputation for stunning cooking and food animations. The Monster Hunter Wilds food scenes set a new standard in taste bud tempting-photorealism, and they seem to be making gamers feel hungry.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds review; knights with large weapons fight a massive monster in grassy field
Monster Hunter Wilds review: a new open-world design feels fresh and exciting
Monster Hunter Wilds creature art; large monsters attack a warrior in a desert, they have fur and scales
How Monster Hunter Wilds was made possible by Capcom's secretive RE Engine
Monster Hunter Wilds; a bearded man eats meat
Monster Hunter Wilds is 'easy' – but why is that a bad thing?
Revenge of the Savage Planet; colourful game screens
Revenge of the Savage Planet: beautifully animated nonsense
Wanderstop indie game; A vibrant digital illustration portrays two characters seated on a park bench, along with other elements of a whimsical, animated setting.
"The environment is like a character in the game": how Wanderstop's world design blends Art Nouveau and Impressionism
Wanderstop indie game; A close-up view of a vibrant red torii gate, a traditional Japanese gate, in a lush green forest setting.
How Unreal Engine and Epic's Megascan library made solo-developed Lushfoil Photography Sim possible
Latest in Gaming
Image of cheese naan from Monster Hunter Wilds
The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool
Mario Day deals
It's not Mario Day yet, but we're already seeing epic Nintendo deals
Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic helps power Sega to the top as the most highly rated games studio
Sorry We&#039;re Closed review; a digital illustration of a stylised female character, featuring vibrant colours and a unique design, is presented against a dark background.
Sorry We're Closed review: a bewitching, bizarre and often frustrating horror cocktail
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design
Latest in News
An image from a Super Mario animation made in Blender
Heartwarming Blender Super Mario animation is so good it could have been made by Nintendo
Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time
Image of cheese naan from Monster Hunter Wilds
The photoreal food in Monster Hunter Wilds is making people drool
Lots of Tesla Cybertrucks in a parking lot
Can we finally admit the Tesla Cybertruck was a total design fail?
Kotex ad
These 5 International Women's Day campaigns deserve the spotlight
Nintendo Switch 2 concept
The Nintendo Switch 2 design just got a lot more interesting