Here's the problem with Snoop Dogg’s new AI music video

It was only a matter of time before AI music videos became a 'thing', and while I've seen a few floating around on the internet it's starting to feel a little too real now that Snoop Dogg has joined the AI MV club. Gone are the days of Y2K rap music videos but the AI-generated alternative is making me a little mournful for the days of droppin' It like it's hot in front of a souped-up low rider.

It should come as no surprise given the masses of AI image generators available today but with visually outstanding options like Luma and Sora at our fingertips, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't expecting something a little more inspired. With all the charm of a primitive Gaussian-blurred AI image generator, Snoop's latest music video isn't the imaginative future of AI videography I anticipated.

Created in collaboration with fellow musicians Dave East and WHOISTEVENYOUNG, Love You More is a subdued song made for the Bosco soundtrack – an upcoming film based on the memoir Chasin' Freedum by Quawntay Adams. It has all the hallmarks of an AI-generated video, with vivid scenes of uncannily perfect people with that signature soulless AI sheen.

Not the most creative, but pretty harmless right? Not quite. My main gripe arises during Snoop's 'cameo' (if you can call it that) where he's seen in various scenes riding a chariot through the sky, zipping through the streets GTA style, and rapping from the pearly gates of heaven. One moment briefly shows Snoop recreated in a mock claymation style – an aesthetic appropriation of the creativity and hard work behind stop-motion animation.

(Image credit: The Dor Brothers)

After watching the Love You More music video I'm left feeling a little jaded. While I'm constantly on the fence about AI, using it as a cheat code to avoid hiring real artists is exactly why countless creatives are concerned about the rise in AI technology. The hodgepodge of random AI clips feels like a tepid accompaniment to the song, acting as nothing more than three minutes of overstimulating eye candy – even a compilation of shots from the upcoming film would've sufficed.

I'm tired of seeing AI used as a surrogate for human creativity. With rises in AI advertising and AI filmmaking, it's unsurprising that 90% of creative business leaders think AI expands design possibilities, but for now I remain unconverted.